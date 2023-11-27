This Is the First Place in the U.S. to Experience the New Year — and It's Got Stunning Beaches

Get a jumpstart on 2024 in St. Croix.

We are mere weeks away from the start of 2024. I know. It's a lot to digest. So, just let it sit for a minute … ok, we're back. Now that the realization of another year coming and going has passed, it's time to look forward to celebrating the future. And there's no better spot to do just that than at Point Udall in St. Croix, which happens to be the first place in the United States to celebrate the new year.

Located on the very eastern point of the island, visitors will find Point Udall, which is also home to a small monument marking the first spot in the U.S. to experience when the clocks turn over to 12:01 a.m.

In the year 2000, the community erected the Millennium Monument, a massive stone sculpture that also acts as a sundial. Visitors can come up close to the stones and look out to the gorgeous Caribbean waters. The monument also serves as the starting point for a hike straight to Isaac Bay.

The entire island has become a popular spot for New Year's Eve celebrations, and really, who could blame you for wanting to escape the cold for a warm-weather goodbye to 2023, as the temperatures on St. Croix hover in the 80s during the day, and dip just to the mid-70s at night.

After spending the evening celebrating various festivities, make sure to set an alarm for sometime before 6:49 a.m. local time on Jan.1, 2024, as it's become a popular tradition to go watch the sunrise over the ocean from Point Udall with all the fellow revelers.

Of course, Point Udall only marks the first place in the U.S. to celebrate the new year. The first country to celebrate is Kiritimati Island, in the central Pacific Ocean. As National Geographic explained, Kiritimati may be located within the same longitude line as Hawaii, but, due to international datelines, it celebrates the New Year a full day earlier than the nearby U.S. islands.

As for the last inhabited place to ring in the New Year, that's the islands of Niue and American Samoa to the southwest of Kiribati in the South Pacific. The very last spot is in the U.S. territories of Baker Island and Howland Island, however, both are uninhabited.

Want to experience more than one New Year's in the same year? It's entirely possible — with plenty of planning and the budget for private flights. All you need to do is keep traveling east across datelines. So go ahead and have one New Year's Eve celebration in Sydney, Australia, then hop on a flight to Los Angeles to do it all over again.



