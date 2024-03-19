A First Look at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in West Palm Beach

One of South Florida’s fastest-growing waterfront communities is only getting more popular. The city of West Palm Beach is undeniably booming, with increased development ranging from new parks and retail destinations to offices and luxury residential developments.

As more people relocate to Florida, the demand for luxury homes is rapidly increasing, and premium brands are following suit. The latest addition to the city’s growing skyline is The Ritz-Carlton Residences, West Palm Beach. Co-developed by Related Group and BH Group, the tower will be located in the heart of the vibrant North Flagler district and just minutes from Palm Beach, meaning there’s nearby access to the acclaimed shopping on Worth Avenue (the Fifth Avenue of Palm Beach), Michelin-starred restaurants, cultural institutions, and art galleries, plus new West Palm Beach spots.

The tower’s exterior was designed by the architecture firm Arquitectonica.

The building, featuring a striking glass facade with curved edges and soft lines, was collaboratively designed by the award-winning architecture firm Arquitectonica and the global design firm Rockwell Group. There will be a total of 144 luxury residences, ranging in size from 1,400 square feet to 3,000 square feet. The sumptuous interiors feature a neutral color palette, artful furnishings, custom Italian cabinetry, soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood each residence with natural light. The breezy open-plan layouts feature a lovely kitchen with an eat-in island, a formal dining area, and a large living room. No matter where you turn, you’re immediately connected to the outdoors and have views over the Atlantic Ocean, as well as all of the West Palm Beach waterfront.

“The West Palm Beach market has undergone tremendous growth in recent years, but momentum is only just getting underway,” Isaac Toledano, founder of BH Group, said in a press statement. “Projects like ours bring a new level of design, service, and exclusivity and offer a rare opportunity to own a piece of what is already becoming one of South Florida’s most desirable neighborhoods and communities.”

The custom kitchens include snack bars and integrated appliances.

Each home also has grand balconies facing the ocean, perfect for sunbathing, enjoying sunset cocktails, or year-round al fresco dining. Similar to a Ritz-Carlton hotel, the branded residence will have a slew of resort-like amenities, including a pool, a fitness and wellness center, a spa, and concierge services. Like many of Related’s projects, the tower will also feature museum-quality artwork that was specifically selected from Jorge M. Pérez’s impressive contemporary art collection. Sales will be handled by Douglas Elliman.

While branded residences are nothing new, they seem to be flooding West Palm Beach’s prime market. In addition to the Ritz-Carlton, Cipriani recently announced its new hotel and branded residential project, Mr. C Hotel and Residences West Palm Beach, opening in 2026.

Every unit has a balcony with open water views.

