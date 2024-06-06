First Look: Inside The Surrey Residences, a New Boutique Condo on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

A historic Upper East Side hotel is set to become one of the city’s most coveted housing developments.

Since it was built in 1926 on East 76th Street just off of Fifth Avenue and Central Park, The Surrey has been a pillar of discreet luxury in one of Manhattan’s most prestigious neighborhoods. It was made famous by a slew of guests, including JFK and Hollywood legends Bette Davis and Claudette Colbert. Now, British developers David and Simon Reuben, founders of Reuben Brothers, have made their first foray into the New York market with the unveiling of The Surrey Residences.

The Surrey Residences will start on the 11th floor of the The Surrey, a Corinthia Hotel.

Starting on the 11th floor of the 16-story building, there will be 14 bespoke residences available for purchase, ranging from two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts to one super-swanky duplex penthouse. Pricing for the units hasn’t been released; however, Robb Report has exclusively learned that the homes are estimated to start at around $8 million. Buyers will also get to choose their own interior design package; the developers tapped the online furniture gallery Invisible Collection to curate the furnishings and decor. Move-ins and sales for the residences are expected to launch this fall and are led by Douglas Elliman’s Lauren Muss and Michelle Griffith.

A rendering of the staffed entrance to the hotel and residences.

The Surrey was originally designed by the illustrious architecture firm Schwartz & Gross, and improvements are currently being spearheaded by the New York City-based firm BKSK Architects. Once renovations of the nearly century-old building are complete, it will also be the first New York City location of the Italian eatery Casa Tua, an elite private members’ club that has outposts in Miami Beach, Aspen, and Paris.

The building will have a planted terrace overlooking New York City.

As previously mentioned, the residences mark David and Simon Reuben’s first-ever New York development. It’s also the Corinthia Group’s first property in the United States. According to the Sunday Times, the brothers are members of the UK’s wealthiest families. In fact, the businessmen ranked third on the publication’s 2024 Rich List with a combined net worth of £24.97 billion (or about $31.92 billion), which they’ve acquired through their investment firm and horse racing ventures. The deep-pocketed duo bought The Surrey back in 2020 for $150 million, a substantial $65 million less than the original $215 million asking price.

With the New York City real estate market regaining momentum, the Reubens are among a slew of developers erecting condo towers on the Upper East Side. Elad Group recently revealed a new boutique luxury condo, THE 74, which will arrive next summer. There’s also The Treadwell on East 62nd Street, an Art Deco-inspired high-rise that opened last year.

