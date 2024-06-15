First Look at Disney’s Brand New Private Island That Your Family Can Visit

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is a trip your family may want to take.

Disney magic and the natural beauty of the Bahamas are an unbeatable match. Take Disney Cruise Line’s private island destination, Castaway Cay. Since opening over 25 years ago, it’s become a fan-favorite for sailors aboard the floating mouse house. And now, the family-focused cruise line has debuted a second island destination in the Bahamas: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney’s signature brand of storytelling is ever present but this time the focus is on celebrating the people of the Bahamas and its bounty of culture and traditions. It’s a partnership between Disney and the Bahamas—the two have worked closely together on every element, from preserving wildlife to authentic entertainment.

Located on the southern tip of the island of Eleuthera, along a stunning coastline, it welcomed its first guests early this June. And while it’s part of a much larger island, Disney’s sliver of paradise is a secluded oasis.

What’s more, Mickey Mouse seamlessly mixes into the island accented with permanent art installations by Bahamian artists. It blends the vibrant colors and music of the Bahamas with a whole lot of pixie dust. You’ll find family and adults-only beaches, three dining locations, nature trails, shaded play pavilions, an interactive water playscape, and much more.

Here’s what you need to know about visiting, what to see, and activities your family won’t want to miss.

How To Visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Upcoming sailings from Disney Dream, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy include stops at this new destination. Leaving from either Port Canaveral or Fort Lauderdale in Florida, there’s three-, four-, five-, and 10-night itineraries.

Keep in mind, prices fluctuate based on desired dates of travel. For example, a three-night sailing on the Disney Magic this November with a stop at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point begins around $2,500 for a family of four. So, poke around to see what could work for your family.

What To Do at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line is accommodating for those traveling with children, especially little ones. It provides a wide range of services, like complimentary strollers and pack-n-play cribs, which will be set up for your family each day to ensure a seamless experience. Plus, its staterooms are designed with practicality in mind, including the first liner at sea to introduce split bathrooms, adding convenience for families.

Of course, it's all about fun, too. And the stop at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point just adds to it. Here's what families can look forward to.

Enjoy some of the best beaches in the Caribbean

With crystal blue waters and pink powdery sand beaches, the beaches here are truly some of the best in the world—and you’ll want to spend plenty of time exploring them or just relaxing. Don’t worry about forgetting anything as Disney provides towels, lounge chairs, and umbrellas.

Snorkeling, available for guests 10 and older, is extra fun in the pristine waters and offers an up close look under the sea.

While the destination is 900 acres, Disney only developed less than 16% so guests could soak up the natural setting.

Go down the water slide

You might have a difficult time getting your kids to leave Rush Out, Gush Out Water Play, just steps from the beach. This elaborate water play structure has several slides, water drums, and other interactive features to keep cool. And the best part? This area is for kids of all ages, including those in swim diapers.

Both adults and kids can have their own fun

Disney Cruise Line is known for its outstanding child programming which welcomes kids to safely enjoy supervised fun as the adults can go off and have their own good time. At Disney Lookout Cay, the theme is cleverly disguised “edutainment” as part of a collaboration with Nat Geo Kids. While running off on scavenger hunts, children will actually be learning about the area’s resident plants and animals.

Sebastian’s Cove is for the littlest cruisers, ages 3 to 12. The vibrantly colored water play area, inspired by The Little Mermaid, features splashing fun all supervised by Disney Cruise Line’s counselors. Make sure your kids are already registered with the on-board youth program in order to take advantage of this. And don’t worry about lunch, as kids will be served food here.

While the kids enjoy their own dedicated fun space, Serenity Bay is Lookout Cay’s 18+ area with a private beach, dining, and watering hole.

Go on an excursion

If families want to have fun together outside Disney’s property, guest excursions are offered to visit other parts of Eleuthera to experience its local cultures.

Don’t miss Mickey and Minnie in exclusive costumes

A photo with Mickey and Minnie is a Disney vacation must. And on Disney Lookout Cay, you can spot Mickey, Minnie, and friends in brand new colorful attire designed by a Bahamian designer. There’s also traditional meet and greets for photos, along with dance parties.

Enjoy entertainment featuring local flair

Junkanoo, a Bahamian Boxing Day tradition, is introduced to guests with a colorful parade of dancing with performers in traditional costume. This takes place several times each day and shines as the island’s unique can’t-miss.

Over at the Play-Play Pavilion, test your limbo skills with Goofy or play Pluto’s Pineapple Ring Toss, while taking in all-new Bahamian versions of Disney music favorites. This pavilion is shaded to offer some much needed respite from the at times intense sun.

Walk along the scenic pier

To preserve the fragile reef system surrounding the island, a walking pier was constructed bridging the cruise with the mainland. At just over half a mile, you will find some fantastic views and photo opportunities as you make your way to the island. Golf carts are on hand for anyone needing extra assistance.

Once at Disney Lookout Cay, a raised boardwalk makes it easy to get around. There’s also plenty of shaded seating and play areas. There are even crafts from local artisans, hosted in the destination’s cultural center, to keep kids entertained.

With so much to explore, you might want to consider bringing a stroller.

Don’t forget exclusive merchandise

Maybe you don’t need another pair of Mickey ears, but a visit to the island’s merchandise shop is a must for picking up exclusive gifts that can only be found here. For something really special, there’s also an entire shop dedicated to goods from local Bahamian craftsmen, including visual artists.

Try approachable bites and Bahamian dishes

You won’t go hungry with three on-island dining locations. And just like on board, the food is unlimited and included. There’s backyard favorites, like cheeseburgers, along with dishes with local flavors, such as Bahamian pigeon peas and rice. Don’t forget Disney’s signature soft serve which is also free flowing. For those with dietary restrictions, there’s delicious plant-based options, including an island curry.

Fuel up with locally-sourced coffee

Disney enlisted a local coffee purveyor for the island’s caffeine jolt. Cool off with a Junkanoo Latte with flavors of lavender and vanilla, using the locally-sourced bean. There’s also signature cocktails and a robust zero-proof menu. A stop here may be needed, because, let’s be honest, family vacations can be exhausting—even if you're a huge Disney fan.



