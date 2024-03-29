First Look: Auberge Resorts Is Opening a Riverfront Hotel in South Carolina This Summer

Auberge Resorts has hatched a charming new riverfront resort on picturesque Johns Island in South Carolina.

Occupying a prime position on the banks of the Kiawah River, the Dunlin is named after a local shorebird and aims to showcase the natural beauty within this coastal enclave. Located on 2,000 acres, the property comprises 72 cottage-esque rooms and suites. In addition, the grounds are adorned with 19 private branded residences. Travelers and residents alike will have access to the lavish amenities inside the Dunlin, too.

More from Robb Report

Auberge currently has 27 luxurious locations across the globe, but this is the U.S. company’s first outpost in the Palmetto State. (The project was announced in early 2021, and ground was broken in spring 2022.) “We have seen continued demand for resort properties in the South that are easily accessible by guests on both the East and West Coast,” Auberge’s chief creative officer Kemper Hyers told Robb Report via email. “The Charleston Sea Islands—and more specifically Johns Island where The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection calls home—was the perfect location.”

A view of The Dunlin’s exterior.

Architect Robert Glazier was tapped to design the exterior of the Dunlin, opting for a modern take on a Southern summer home that complements the surrounding environment. The renders, shared exclusively with Robb Report, show the various buildings feature spacious porches and gabled roofs synonymous with the South.

Designer Amanda Lindroth spearheaded the interiors, achieving true Southern flair by combining sunny batik prints and textural linen fabrics with white-washed walls and honey oak floors. The rooms and suites are both generously proportioned, though the suites come with living rooms, dining nooks, and soaking tubs.

Inside a room with an outdoor balcony.

The Dunlin celebrates soulful Southern cooking, naturally. Signature restaurant Linnette’s offers round-the-clock dining and a seafood-focused menu that pays homage to the heritage of Charleston, while the Cove evokes a 1950s beach club and serves casual bites poolside beneath striped umbrellas. In addition, the Willet Room is a swanky riverside lounge that slings punchy cocktails, rare whiskey, and soulful fare.

Wellness buffs should beeline it to the Aster, though. The tranquil spa offers a range of treatments designed to maximize the natural healing potential of honey. Hive-to-table experiences on the menu include nectar-infused facials and a honey oil scrub and massage. In addition, the menu includes French beauty rituals by Biologique Recherche and garden-inspired treatments with locally-grown florals and essences.

A bar inside the resort, laced with mint-green accents.

The Dunlin will offer a range of activities, such as hikes, sports fishing, and water safaris. It will also hold bonfires, communal seafood feasts, and whole hog BBQs with plenty of that signature Southern hospitality. The property also includes four event spaces that you can book for weddings or other special occasions.

Ready to experience some coastal bliss? You can book a stay via the resort’s website. Rooms start at $749.

Click here for more images of the resort.

The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection slide cover

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.