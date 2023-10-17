Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy"

With the new year on the horizon, Jordan Brand is giving the Air Jordan 3 a special "Midnight Navy" treatment.

The statuesque silhouette is dressed in a predominantly white leather upper with contrasting shades of "Cement Grey" and "Midnight Navy" scattered throughout the design. The concrete hue touches the laces, lining and rubber outsole, whereas the collar welcomes the mysterious blue tone, matching the Jumpman logo on the tongue and heel. The somber shade also outlines the midsole. The mudguard and heel become acquainted with a bold elephant print as black veins run through a darker grey.

Take a look at the Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" sneakers in the gallery above and look out for a release on January 13 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers at a price of $200 USD.