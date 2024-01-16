A First Look At THE 74 Residences in New York City’s Upper East Side Neighborhood

New York City’s ever-evolving skyline will soon welcome THE 74, an all-new luxury condo tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Rising 32 stories above the corner of East 74th Street and Third Avenue, THE 74 is a boutique luxury condo building with just 42 luxury residences. It’s situated within one of New York’s most affluent neighborhoods and just steps from many of the city’s most iconic landmarks. THE 74 was developed by Elad Group and conceptualized by architect Pelli Clarke and Partners, with interiors by renowned designer Rafael de Cárdenas.

“The mid-70s is one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Manhattan, with such incredible history, legacy, and beauty,” says Craig Copeland, partner at Pelli Clarke and Partners. “We designed THE 74 to contribute sympathetically to the community with a resonating aesthetic. Too many contemporary buildings are lifeless, flat, and all glass, while THE 74 is animated with rich textures and colors.”

The tower is characterized by its pleated facade.

Pelli Clarke and Partners, known for their projects across the world, designed the facade of THE 74 with a distinct pleated architectural design. Inspired by New York’s Art Deco landmark buildings, the tower features white terracotta and bronze- and aluminum-framed windows. The building’s design was created to capture light in a unique way throughout the day.

The building will feature many full-floor layouts, as well as a duplex penthouse and a standalone townhome. Layouts range from two to five bedrooms, with pricing starting at $2.975 million for a two-bedroom residence and $12.5 million for a full-floor, four-bedroom residence. Penthouse and townhouse pricing will be announced at a later date.

Elad Group tapped Cárdenas to design each residence’s interiors, as well as the vast amenity spaces and lobby. The designer is known for creating modern, airy spaces influenced by several different eras, whether it’s bold eclecticism of the 1960s or geometric motifs of the 1980s. For this project, the interiors are clean and crisp with textured neutral hues. Flooring is European white oak styled in an oversized parquet pattern, while the kitchens and bathrooms feature hardwood millwork and Calacatta Vagli marble. The light-filled spaces are wrapped in floor-to-ceiling windows, crafted by Polito Serramenti of Borgosatollo, Italy.

Wood cabinetry adds a natural element to the sleek kitchens.

What stands out in THE 74 is the commitment to quality. No nook or cranny was an afterthought—even the powder rooms feature the finest European tile flooring and walls, Pink Namibia marble vanities embellished with polished Dornbracht fixtures. The kitchens are culinary havens, with stained ash cabinetry, fluted glass cabinets, polished Bianco marble countertops, and Miele appliances. There are several different types of marble throughout the home, from the kitchen to the primary bathrooms.

“Our vision for THE 74 is high style,” says Cárdenas. “The homes reflect a tension between romance and rigor with a robust sensibility that is urban but also calming. The spaces are airy and light, and the interiors are exacting, yet lush.”

There are two entrances for THE 74: the discreet, main lobby entrance on Third Avenue, as well as another secret entrance on East 74th Street. Amenities include a library with a wet bar and private garden, as well as an entertainment suite, fitness center, Pilates studio, and a children’s playroom. Residences and amenity spaces overlook the nearby Central Park and New York’s other iconic landmark buildings. THE 74 is slated for completion in the summer of 2025.

