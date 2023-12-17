This First of Its Kind Skincare Device From a Kylie Jenner-Used Brand ‘Works So Good at Removing Dead Skin & Exfoliating’ — Get It for 20% Off



The holidays are a perfect time to gift yourself a little self-care and beauty treat. Even better? This is a great time of year to take advantage of exclusive deals and discounts. Right now, you can snag the must-have shower and bath tool courtesy of PMD Beauty, used in the past by Kylie Jenner, for 20 percent off.

Treat yourself and your skin to the PMD Clean Body Shower Tool. This bath device features three interchangeable attachments to help cleanse, exfoliate, and massage your entire body daily every time you take a bath or shower. The PMD Clean Body Shower Tool deeply cleanses skin, helps prevent breakouts, and delivers softer, smoother skin with every use.

PMD Clean Body Tool: 20% Off Right Now

PMD Clean Body Shower Tool

$127.20 with code 20WINTER $159 20% off

Right now, when you apply the code 20WINTER at checkout, you can get this device for 20 percent off. Still unsure whether this device is worth it? Just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about the PMD Clean Body Shower Tool: “Love it!! Works so good as removing dead skin and exfoliating,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.



“I never knew I could fall in love with a bath brush, but this is no ordinary bath brush! The PMD Clean Body makes me feel like I’m getting cleaner than I could just using a loofah by hand,” another shopper said. “Love it so much! It leaves you feeling clean and refreshed,” a third shopper raved. Take advantage of this deal and add the PMD Clean Body Shower Tool to your cart today.



