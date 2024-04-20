First homeowners at Johnson Commons move into Downtown Jacksonville neighborhood LaVilla

Construction continues on the new Johnson Commons at LaVilla townhouse complex on the site of the Historic LaVilla neighborhood Friday, April 12, 2024.

The first homeowners at Johnson Commons at LaVilla recently moved into the downtown neighborhood.

Johnson Commons is a development of 91 townhomes built by Breeze Homes, in a partnership between Corner Lot and JWB Real Estate Capital.

It is located next to the new Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park, the Emerald Trail and the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center.

Prices for these townhomes started at $299,900 and run over $400,000.

About 32 of the 91 homes have been sold or under contract while another 47 were released for sale.

"We are thrilled to welcome our inaugural homeowners to Johnson Commons," said Andy Allen, CEO of Corner Lot, in a news release. "This milestone signals not only the beginning of a new chapter for our development but also for the entire LaVilla community. These townhomes offer a unique blend of historic charm and modern convenience, providing residents with a truly exceptional living experience.”

Residents at Johnson Commons have access to a variety of amenities, including a pool, nearby parks, restaurants and cultural attractions in Downtown Jacksonville.

"We are excited to be part of this historic moment for Downtown Jacksonville," said Alex Sifakis, president of JWB, in a news release. "The LaVilla District has a rich history, and we are proud to contribute to its revitalization. Our vision for Johnson Commons is to create a vibrant, inclusive community where residents can live, work and play.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Downtown Jacksonville to gain 91 new households with LaVilla townhomes