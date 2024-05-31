First ever Poochella kicks off dog events in June with costumes, beer and adoptions

Lucero Esquivel walks her dog Ruby in 2021 at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. The OK Humane Society is hosting the first ever Poochella with free general admission June 1 in Lower Scissortail Park.

The dog days of summer are coming to the Oklahoma City metro area with several events to celebrate canines, including adoptions, contests and walks.

The OK Humane Society is hosting the first ever Poochella with free general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 1 in Lower Scissortail Park, 407 SW 10th St. T-shirt and activity bundles are available and all funds go to support the Humane Society.

"A hundred percent of the money raised from this event will go to support the Oklahoma Humane Society, so it stays right here locally. There won't be any money sitting anywhere else, and it goes to support all of our efforts. Last year, we served over 26,000 animals. So it goes to the efforts to help those animals." Humane Society CEO Mark Eby said.

Participants will be able to join in a free dog costume contest by coming to the stage at 11:30 a.m. There will also be Lure and Rope Toy DIY tickets available for $5 each. Water for dogs will be provided as well as kiddie pools for pups to cool off in.

Refreshments for humans include Wondervan Pup Pops for $3 and COOP Ale Works beer. COOP will have two new limited edition beers available at $5 a can: "Grey Little Monster," an IPA, and "Lounge Hound," an American lager.

The first 50 dogs at the microchip booth can get chipped for free, and the cost will be $25 each after free spots run out. Adoptions will also be taking place. All dogs up for adoption are spayed/neutered, chipped, vaccinated and on preventatives, and the adoption cost is $150.

The Humane Society's rules for the event include keeping dogs leashed, cleaning up after them, not bringing female dogs in season to the event, and keeping pups younger than 4 months old off of the ground.

The lineup of local musicians will play neo-soul, harp, and country music. They include Sarafina Byrd at 10 a.m.; Oklahannah, current president of the Oklahoma Harp Society, at 11:45 a.m.; and Erin Michelle at 1:30 p.m.

More paws on the ground events in Oklahoma

Hounds of the Heartland Sighthound Walk : The group will be gathering in Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City for a sighthound stroll around the park. Come learn about greyhounds and how to adopt retired racing greyhounds and young greyhounds not placed on racetracks. When : 11 a.m. June 1. Where : Scissortail Dog Park, 300 SW 7th St. Information : https://www.facebook.com/houndsoftheheartland/.

Canine Companions Meet & Greet: Canine Companions South Central Region will be hosting a come and go meet and greet at Katydids and Grasshoppers. Attendees will be able to mingle with Canine Companions staff, volunteer puppy raisers and clients, meet some of the dogs and enjoy light refreshments. The group provides service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals free of charge. When: 6 p.m. June 7. Where: Katydids and Grasshoppers, 17 N. Fretz Ave., Edmond. Information: https://www.facebook.com/katydidsandgrasshoppers/.

