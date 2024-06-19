When is the first day of summer? Get ready for the longest day of the year in 2024

Warmer temperatures in Iowa might have you thinking summer has already begun. While many consider Memorial Day the unofficial start of summer, the season does not begin for about another month after the holiday.

When is the first day of summer?

This year, the first day of astronomical summer, also known as the summer solstice, is Thursday, June 20. The true solstice will arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at exactly 3:51 p.m.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year. During the summer solstice, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and the Earth's tilt toward the star is at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service.

In the U.S., at latitudes of approximately 40 degrees North, daylight during the summer solstice will last for about 15 hours, Space.com reports.

As the days go by, the amount of sunlight will decrease. This culminates with the winter solstice or the shortest day of the year. On the winter solstice, the Earth's tilt is its farthest from the Sun.

What are the summer months?

In the northern hemisphere, summer spans from the end of June to the end of September. On Sept. 22, the autumnal equinox marks the start of fall.

Meteorologists often divide the seasons into three-month periods matching the calendar, with meteorological summer running from June through August.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

