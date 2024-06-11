When is the first day of summer 2024? Here's what to know about the summer solstice

While it's too early to predict what the song of the summer will be (Eminem's "Houdini," anyone?), I can tell you one thing: Summer is fast approaching.

And, I don't know about you, but I can't wait.

When does summer 2024 begin?

The first official day of summer is Thursday, June 20, 2024. It is also known as the summer solstice and it officially arrives at exactly 4:51 p.m. EDT. That said, many people tend to recognize Memorial day of the "unofficial" first day of summer, especially given its proximity to the final day of the school year for many schools.

What is the summer solstice?

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year. During the summer solstice, the Sun is at its highest point in the sky and the Earth's tilt toward the star is at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service.

In the U.S., at latitudes of approximately 40 degrees North, daylight during the summer solstice will last for about 15 hours, Space.com reports.

As the days go by, the amount of sunlight will decrease. This culminates with the winter solstice, or the shortest day of the year (Dec. 21). On the winter solstice, the Earth's tilt is its farthest from the Sun.

When does summer 2024 end?

Summer officially ends on Sunday, Sep. 22, 2024, when the fall officially begins. Some consider Labor Day the unofficial end of summer, this year falling on Monday, Sep. 2, 2024.

Summer event calendar

Detroit fireworks: The annual Ford Fireworks will light up the downtown Detroit skyline this summer at 10 p.m. June 24, 2024. The fireworks, set off from the Detroit River, were just named the No. 2 best in USA TODAY's 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Boaters paddle their way through the water during Jobbie Nooner on Lake St. Clair off Harsens Island, Mich. on Friday, June 25, 2010.

Jobbie Nooner: Hundreds of boaters head to Gull Island on Lake St. Clair to participate in one of the wildest parties on the water. The Mardi-Gras-style gathering will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year on Friday, June 28, 2024. The party has a "part two" on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

Woodward Dream Cruise: The official date is Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, but those who live along the Woodward corridor know good and well that it begins days before and lasts days after. Thousands of derivers will head up and down Woodward Ave. showing off their classic and not-so-classic cars, and perhaps checking out out the parties and gatherings along the route. There are also sponsor exhibits and so much more. Meanwhile, spectators line Woodward Ave. with their lawn chairs to watch them all go by.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats: Held Labor Day weekend in Royal Oak — Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 to Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 — it usually features more than 200 local bands, national headliners and family entertainers (beats). There are also tons of crafts to buy (arts) and food offerings (eats).

Detroit Jazz Festival: The world's largest jazz festival is also held Labor Day weekend — Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 to Monday, Sept. 2, 2024 — in downtown Detroit and it's free. Here's this year's lineup.

USA TODAY contributed to this story.

