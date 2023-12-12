First Day Hikes 2024: Where to take a guided hike in an Arizona State Park New Year’s Day

Desert and mountain views, petroglyphs and maybe even some snow will await hikers planning to ring in the new year with an outdoor getaway.

The annual New Year's Day tradition of First Day Hikes is returning to Arizona State Parks and Trails for 2024. Hikes at 12 state parks will feature park rangers or volunteers sharing their knowledge of the natural resources people see on their journeys.

Every Jan. 1, state parks across the U.S. mark New Year's Day with First Day Hikes to give people opportunities to follow through on resolutions to be active and spend more time outdoors.

If you go on one of these First Day Hikes, bring water and snacks. Wear comfortable, proper hiking footwear; don't wear open-toed shoes. Dress warmly if you plan to visit a park in Flagstaff, Sedona and other higher elevations. It will be cold, maybe even snowy.

Buckskin Mountain State Park

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This ranger- and volunteer-led hike will follow the Market Trail Loop. The hike will include opportunities to take photos of the Buckskin Mountains and Colorado River. Meet at the ranger station 10 minutes before departure time.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 5476 U.S. 95, Parker. $10 per vehicle. 928-667-3231, azstateparks.com/buckskin.

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Length: 3 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Dead Horse Ranch State Park offers a guided upland desert hike overlooking the Verde Valley. Excellent views of the Verde River and Tuzigoot National Monument will greet hikers who embark on the journey.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road, Cottonwood. $7 per vehicle. 928-634-5283, azstateparks.com/dead-horse.

Homolovi State Park

Length: 2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: The trails at Homolovi State Park offer visitors a glimpse of the history associated with the land, an important ancestral site to the Hopi Nation. On this trip, a park ranger will guide hikers to Diné Point via the Tsu’vö Trail, viewing petroglyphs from the early occupation of the area. Some of the trails are sandy.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. North of Winslow on State Route 87. $7 per vehicle. 928-289-4106, azstateparks.com/homolovi.

Lake Havasu State Park

Length: 1.5-2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: This guided hike on the Sunset Trail includes views of Lake Havasu and ends in its cactus garden. Meet at Lot 2 inside the park.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 699 London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City. $20 per vehicle. 928-855-2784, azstateparks.com/lake-havasu.

Lost Dutchman State Park

Length: 1 to 1.6 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: Rangers will lead two hikes, both of which are ideal for beginning hikers. Both start at 8 a.m. One hike, which is about 1 mile, will be a walk on Quail Loop that will take less than an hour to complete. The other, about 1.6 miles, will start at the Discovery Trail and cover part of the Siphon Draw Trail; this should take more than an hour to complete. The route is low elevation, but some areas are narrow and rocky. Meet at the Saguaro Day Use area. Pets and strollers are not allowed.

Details: 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. $10 per vehicle. 480-982-4485, https://azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman.

Lyman Lake State Park

Length: About 0.4 mile round trip.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: This guided hike will lead people past a set of images carved on stone along the Petroglyph Trail. The hike includes a mild climb. Meet at the trailhead.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 11 miles south of St. Johns on U.S. 180. $10 per vehicle. 928-337-4441, azstateparks.com/lyman-lake.

Oracle State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: A ranger will lead hikers through Oracle State Park's Nature Trail Loop to listen and look for wildlife. The trail includes rocks, loose sand and gravel, as well as elevation changes with some steep and narrow inclines and declines. Meet at the Kannally Ranch House patio.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 3820 E. Wildlife Drive, Oracle. $7 per vehicle. 520-896-2425, azstateparks.com/oracle.

Patagonia Lake State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate.

What to know: A ranger will lead a hike of the Overlook Trail, showcasing the views along the lake. Meet at the visitors center by 8:45 a.m. Guided boat tours will also be available at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; call to reserve a spot.

Details: 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 400 Patagonia Lake Road, Patagonia. $20 per vehicle. 520-287-6965, azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Picacho Peak State Park

Length: 1.5 miles to 3.2 miles.

Difficulty: Moderate to difficult.

What to know: Two guided hikes will be offered, both designed for more experienced and adventurous hikers.

The first, a 1.5-mile trek starting at 8 a.m., takes hikers along the Calloway Trail to an overlook below the face of Picacho Peak on a route that includes an elevation gain of 300 feet. Group limit is 20 hikers; registration is recommended but walk-ups will be allowed depending on space. Meet at the Harrington Loop.

The second is a strenuous 3.2-mile hike that starts at 10 a.m. where people can hike up to the peak via the Hunter or Sunset trails while learning about the mountain, the park lands and the native plants within the park. Prepare for steep switchbacks, climbing up cableways and an elevation gain of 1,600 feet. Bring at least three to four liters of water and wear hiking boots and gloves. Pets and children under 10 are not allowed. Meet at the Hunter Trailhead.

Details: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 15520 Picacho Peak Road, Picacho. $7 per vehicle. 520-466-3183, https://azstateparks.com/picacho.

Red Rock State Park

Length: Less than 2 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: A volunteer naturalist will lead a nature walk, discussing the park's geology, wildlife, history, archaeology and plant life. Meet at the visitor center; arrive early in case there's a line at the entry gate.

Details: 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona. $7 per person, $4 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-282-6907, azstateparks.com/red-rock.

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

Length: 1-1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy.

What to know: This family-friendly "Nature in Your Backyard" guided walk will introduce visitors to Flagstaff's winter wildlife. Dress warmly, wear shoes that can get through wet, snowy conditions and be prepared to travel off paved paths. Must RSVP in advance by phone.

Details: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. $2 per person, $2 for ages 7-13, free for age 6 and younger. 928-779-4395, azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion.

Slide Rock State Park

Length: 1.5 miles.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

What to know: A park ranger will lead a hike through the Sedona park and share knowledge of its geology, wildlife, homestead history and plant life.

Details: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. 6871 SR 89A, Sedona. $10 per vehicle. 928-282-3034, azstateparks.com/slide-rock.

