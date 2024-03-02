First Baptist Church of Tallahassee celebrates 175th anniversary with year of events

On Sunday, March 3, First Baptist Church of Tallahassee (FBCTLH) will kick off the celebration of its 175th Anniversary.

The church was formed on Nov. 10, 1849, under the leadership of Rev. J.T. Zealy. By 1854, the church had grown from nine to 265 members and had joined the Florida Baptist Association.

First Baptist Church Building Exterior Tuesday, June 18, 2019

After the Civil War, the church was repaired and renamed The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee. The church underwent several remodels, including the purchase and construction of additional buildings to accommodate growth.

Over the years, First Baptist has sponsored numerous new community Baptist churches, includingLakeview Baptist (1937), University Heights (1947), Thomasville Road (1948), Crawfordville Road (1957) (now Crossway), Haywood Cates (1961), and Morningside Baptist Church (1983).

To serve the Tallahassee community, First Baptist Church began a ministry to the deaf in the 1950s, to internationals in the 60s, and an expanded ministry to college students in the late '80s.

The church continues to serve people throughout the community through various ministries including disaster relief, caring for the homeless and needy, and partnerships with numerous other community ministries.

The First Baptist Church of Tallahassee exists to help people find and follow Jesus both locally and abroad.

Members of First Baptist church of Tallahassee labeling and packaging food.

As part of their yearlong celebration, the church will be hosting and participating in several special events which are open to the community, including sponsoring a float in the Springtime Tallahassee Parade (April 6), a College Ministry Reunion (April 20), Women’s Ministry Dinner honoring the History of Women’s Missions at FBCTLH (April 21), a special Music Ministry Concert (Sept. 15), a Bible Conference focused on Missions (October), and a daylong celebration on Sunday, Nov. 10, which will feature a combined worship service, lunch, and special afternoon program.

For more information on the church’s 175th Anniversary events or history, please visit fbctlh.org.

Audience members record as the Swahili Children's Choir sings and dances during a service in the chapel of First Baptist Church Sunday, June 16, 2019.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: First Baptist Church of Tallahassee marks 175th anniversary