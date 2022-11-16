This First Alert smoke and CO detector can save your life and it's on sale for just $22
You can never be too safe. While most homes have a smoke detector, not many have a carbon monoxide detector as well. Carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer” because it’s colorless and odorless. You may not even know you have a problem until it’s too late. A reliable smoke detector that also detects carbon monoxide just might save your life. Fortunately, the First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide detector is on sale for $22, or $41 off its list price! Plus, tons of other safety products from the brand are also on super sale thanks to Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.
First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm
Originally $63, this smoke detector/CO alarm features a flashing LED indicator light that blinks whenever it senses carbon monoxide or large smoke particles. The detector also features an 85-decibel siren that provides a clear warning of a gas leak or a fire in your home.
Meanwhile, the unit is battery-powered with a 10-year battery built-in, so it will still work even during a power outage. The detector is also easy to install — all you need are two screws for your ceiling or wall.
“Well, they did their jobs,” a happy reviewer noted. “I had a fire in our fireplace that was almost out, down to the coals, so I closed the damper and went to bed. An hour later ‘BEEEBEEEBEEEBEEEP.’ I looked at the alarm, and the CO LED was flashing. Oops, I guess the coals weren't as dead as I thought. It woke me up and the wife. I've also had it alert to smoke from me accidentally letting a damper close while there was a full-on fire and smoke began to fill the room. Again...oops. I am glad to know they work, and, while I've been aware of the sources of my troubles so far, I am confident these will alert me if there is some real trouble happening.”
Another five-star Amazon reviewer added, “Works wonders. It definitely detects both. I’ve had a few instances where’s it’s alerted me to things burning in a timely manner.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
