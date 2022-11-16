This First Alert smoke and CO detector can save your life and it's on sale for just $22

You can never be too safe. While most homes have a smoke detector, not many have a carbon monoxide detector as well. Carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer” because it’s colorless and odorless. You may not even know you have a problem until it’s too late. A reliable smoke detector that also detects carbon monoxide just might save your life. Fortunately, the First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide detector is on sale for $22, or $41 off its list price! Plus, tons of other safety products from the brand are also on super sale thanks to Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

Originally $63, this smoke detector/CO alarm features a flashing LED indicator light that blinks whenever it senses carbon monoxide or large smoke particles. The detector also features an 85-decibel siren that provides a clear warning of a gas leak or a fire in your home.

Meanwhile, the unit is battery-powered with a 10-year battery built-in, so it will still work even during a power outage. The detector is also easy to install — all you need are two screws for your ceiling or wall.

“Well, they did their jobs,” a happy reviewer noted. “I had a fire in our fireplace that was almost out, down to the coals, so I closed the damper and went to bed. An hour later ‘BEEEBEEEBEEEBEEEP.’ I looked at the alarm, and the CO LED was flashing. Oops, I guess the coals weren't as dead as I thought. It woke me up and the wife. I've also had it alert to smoke from me accidentally letting a damper close while there was a full-on fire and smoke began to fill the room. Again...oops. I am glad to know they work, and, while I've been aware of the sources of my troubles so far, I am confident these will alert me if there is some real trouble happening.”

Another five-star Amazon reviewer added, “Works wonders. It definitely detects both. I’ve had a few instances where’s it’s alerted me to things burning in a timely manner.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

