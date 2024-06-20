Fireworks near Des Moines: Here's a list of where to get your red, white and blue on

Get ready for another explosive summer. July Fourth weekend and summer fireworks shows are coming back with full force in central Iowa.

Here is a list of Independence Day and other July fireworks shows in the Des Moines metro (organized by city):

30th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops, Des Moines

Each year, the Des Moines Symphony welcomes Iowans to celebrate Independence Day at Yankee Doodle Pops, the largest single-day concert event in Iowa. Join for legendary music, food, drinks, community and of course, fireworks.

When: Wednesday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines

Price: Free

Iowa Cubs at Principal Park, Des Moines

Omaha Storm Chasers will be playing the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on the Fourth of July. The first pitch is right after 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game. The team will also have its traditional Friday night fireworks on July 5.

When: Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, 7:08 p.m.

Where: Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

Price: Tickets as low as $18

Good Guys Heartland Nationals, Des Moines

Head to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the return of the weekend-long car show and a Saturday night firework show.

When: July 5-7

Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, East 30th Street and East University Avenue

Price: Tickets start at $25 for adults

Prairie Meadows' All American Extravaganza, Altoona

Prairie Meadows is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with horse racing, food, drinks and treats, and fireworks at dusk.

When: Wednesday, July 3 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Where: Prairie Meadows Track Apron, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona

Price: Free

Adventureland, Altoona

Spend the day on rollercoasters or in the pool at Adventureland and Adventureland Bay, then catch a fireworks show over the park.

When: July 4 at sundown

Where: Adventureland, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona

Price: General admission starting at $44.99

Ames Annual Fireworks Display

Catch a vibrant fireworks display in Ames just across from Jack Trice Stadium. To volunteer and get a free t-shirt and meal, plus a great view, you can sign up at fuelyoungprofessionals.com

When: Wednesday, July 3, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: East of Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames

Price: Free

Norwalk Independence Day Festival

Hosted by Norwalk's Recreation and Park Services Department, this free community event will include live music, food trucks and a kids zone. Don't miss the fireworks at 9 p.m.

When: Tuesday, July 2, 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Norwalk Civic Center lawn, 12700 Norwalk Blvd.

Price: Free

Perry 4th of July

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Perry with activities including a mile-long parade, vendors and activities in the park, live music at the bandshell and a fireworks finale.

When: Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Pattee Park, West Third Street, Perry

Price: Free

Urbandale 4th of July Celebration

Enjoy vendors and carnival rides at Lions Park in Urbandale to celebrate Independence Day. Events start during the day, and free fireworks will be displayed in the evening.

When: Wednesday, July 3 from 12 - 11 p.m.

Where: Lions Park, 72nd Street and Aurora Avenue

Price: Free admission, ride tickets are $1 each

Waukee Independence Day Celebration

Each year, Waukee hosts a celebration of our nation's independence. Visit Centennial Park on July 4 for the annual parade, inflatables, live music, tournaments, fireworks and more.

When: Thursday, July 4 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee

Price: Free, donations are welcome

Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines

On June 30 Jordan Creek will host live tunes from Decoy at the Live at the Creek Concert series at the Jordan Creek Town Center Amphitheater. There will be food from Big Red Truck, Sweet Swirls Rolled Ice Cream and Brick & Ember Pizza Company. There will be plenty of beverages.

When: Sunday, June 30 at sundown

Where: Jordan Creek Town Center Amphitheater, 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

Price: Free

West Des Moines Fireworks Display

Celebrate with the city of West Des Moines with some free nighttime fireworks on the Fourth of July.

When: Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: =City Campus, 4200 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines

Price: Free

Winterset Cidery July 4th Pop-Up Event

Enjoy music from the Sista and the Misters, plenty of food and drink vendors and a fireworks display in the evening.

When: Saturday, July 6, 1-10 p.m.

Where: Winterset Cidery, 1638 Highway 169, Winterset

Price: $25 per vehicle

Know of a public fireworks event that we missed? Email iowaconnect@gannett.com for consideration.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are some July 4 and summer fireworks shows in and near Des Moines