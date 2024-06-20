Fireworks near Des Moines: Here's a list of where to get your red, white and blue on
Get ready for another explosive summer. July Fourth weekend and summer fireworks shows are coming back with full force in central Iowa.
Here is a list of Independence Day and other July fireworks shows in the Des Moines metro (organized by city):
30th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops, Des Moines
Each year, the Des Moines Symphony welcomes Iowans to celebrate Independence Day at Yankee Doodle Pops, the largest single-day concert event in Iowa. Join for legendary music, food, drinks, community and of course, fireworks.
When: Wednesday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines
Price: Free
Iowa Cubs at Principal Park, Des Moines
Omaha Storm Chasers will be playing the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park on the Fourth of July. The first pitch is right after 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow the game. The team will also have its traditional Friday night fireworks on July 5.
When: Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5, 7:08 p.m.
Where: Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
Price: Tickets as low as $18
Good Guys Heartland Nationals, Des Moines
Head to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the return of the weekend-long car show and a Saturday night firework show.
When: July 5-7
Where: Iowa State Fairgrounds, East 30th Street and East University Avenue
Prairie Meadows' All American Extravaganza, Altoona
Prairie Meadows is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with horse racing, food, drinks and treats, and fireworks at dusk.
When: Wednesday, July 3 from 3 to 10 p.m.
Where: Prairie Meadows Track Apron, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona
Price: Free
Adventureland, Altoona
Spend the day on rollercoasters or in the pool at Adventureland and Adventureland Bay, then catch a fireworks show over the park.
When: July 4 at sundown
Where: Adventureland, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona
Ames Annual Fireworks Display
Catch a vibrant fireworks display in Ames just across from Jack Trice Stadium. To volunteer and get a free t-shirt and meal, plus a great view, you can sign up at fuelyoungprofessionals.com
When: Wednesday, July 3, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Where: East of Jack Trice Stadium, 1732 S. Fourth St., Ames
Price: Free
Norwalk Independence Day Festival
Hosted by Norwalk's Recreation and Park Services Department, this free community event will include live music, food trucks and a kids zone. Don't miss the fireworks at 9 p.m.
When: Tuesday, July 2, 4-9:30 p.m.
Where: Norwalk Civic Center lawn, 12700 Norwalk Blvd.
Price: Free
Perry 4th of July
Celebrate the Fourth of July in Perry with activities including a mile-long parade, vendors and activities in the park, live music at the bandshell and a fireworks finale.
When: Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Pattee Park, West Third Street, Perry
Price: Free
Urbandale 4th of July Celebration
Enjoy vendors and carnival rides at Lions Park in Urbandale to celebrate Independence Day. Events start during the day, and free fireworks will be displayed in the evening.
When: Wednesday, July 3 from 12 - 11 p.m.
Where: Lions Park, 72nd Street and Aurora Avenue
Price: Free admission, ride tickets are $1 each
Waukee Independence Day Celebration
Each year, Waukee hosts a celebration of our nation's independence. Visit Centennial Park on July 4 for the annual parade, inflatables, live music, tournaments, fireworks and more.
When: Thursday, July 4 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee
Price: Free, donations are welcome
Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines
On June 30 Jordan Creek will host live tunes from Decoy at the Live at the Creek Concert series at the Jordan Creek Town Center Amphitheater. There will be food from Big Red Truck, Sweet Swirls Rolled Ice Cream and Brick & Ember Pizza Company. There will be plenty of beverages.
When: Sunday, June 30 at sundown
Where: Jordan Creek Town Center Amphitheater, 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines
Price: Free
West Des Moines Fireworks Display
Celebrate with the city of West Des Moines with some free nighttime fireworks on the Fourth of July.
When: Thursday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: =City Campus, 4200 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines
Price: Free
Winterset Cidery July 4th Pop-Up Event
Enjoy music from the Sista and the Misters, plenty of food and drink vendors and a fireworks display in the evening.
When: Saturday, July 6, 1-10 p.m.
Where: Winterset Cidery, 1638 Highway 169, Winterset
Price: $25 per vehicle
