Fireworks are legal in New Hampshire. What to know about buying consumer fireworks

The Fourth of July is next week, and you know what that means. Fireworks. Ending a day of cook outs, music and summer fun celebrating the birth of our nation with a literal bang.

There will doubtless be a number of official fireworks displays across the state, but you might be one of those planning to bring the celebrations to your own backyard.

Whether it's to avoid the hassle of arriving on time to grab the best viewing spots or just wanting to keep the party going with a display for friends and family, residents of the Granite State are stocking up on colorful pyrotechnics. While there are comparatively few regulations compared to others states in the union, there are a few.

Here's what to know about firework laws in New Hampshire.

How old do you have to be to buy fireworks in New Hampshire?

Just like alcohol, state law requires anyone who buys, possesses, or uses fireworks to be at least 21 years old, and any local ordinances or restrictions must be followed.

Fireworks have to be bought from a New Hampshire retailer - you can't bring in fireworks purchased out of state.

What kinds of fireworks can consumers purchase in New Hampshire?

Sparklers, party poppers, snakes and snappers can be purchased at grocery or convenience stores as these consumer fireworks are classified as novelties and bye sold by unlicensed retailers.

Consumer fireworks, or Class C, which are sold at licensed retailers.

What are still illegal for anyone except licensed professionals are display, or Class B, fireworks. These are the kinds used in professional shows and if you see them outside of one of these events, it's illegal.

The main difference between the two types is the amount of flash powder used. Consumer fireworks include ground devices with less than 50 milligrams of flash powder and aerial devices with less than 130 milligrams of flash powder.

Display fireworks include aerial shells, cakes, candles and others that use more flash power than the consumer limits.

Safety precautions to take with at-home fireworks

The presence, or lack thereof, of regulations does not change the fact that fireworks present risks. To mitigate the risk, experts recommend the following.

Be sure to use fireworks in a clear, open area that is free of overhead objects and avoid lighting aerial devices during high wind conditions. Make sure to always have a fire extinguisher within reach, or at least a bucket of water or a hose - something to put out a fire.

Always ignite one device at a time, no matter how tempting it may be or how epic it will look to set off a bunch in one go.

Never attempt to reignite, alter or fix any fireworks device that has failed to fire or aim, point, throw or shoot fireworks at another person.

