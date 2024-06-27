Are there fireworks in your future? Here are 12 upcoming shows in and around Rockford

If you want to watch as many fireworks as possible this Fourth of July, here's a list of upcoming shows in and around Rockford.

June 29

Belvidere will set off its fireworks shortly after dusk on Saturday, June 29, during Belvidere Heritage Days at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 8847 Illinois 76.

July 3

Davis Junction Independence Day Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3 at Community Park, 101 Lincoln Avenue.

Winnebago's free fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. July 3 behind the baseball diamonds off North Church Street near the Dylan Mastroianni Memorial Playground.

July 4

Byron's free 4th of July Fireworks Show will take place at the Byron Dragway, 7287 N. River Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. The free 20-minute fireworks show is set to music and begins at 9 p.m. Concessions, food trucks, ice cream available.

Cherry Valley's free fireworks show begins approximately at 9:30 p.m. at Baumann Park.

Durand's fireworks show begins at dusk outside of Durand High School, 200 W. South St., Durand.

Mount Morris fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. at David L. Rahn Junior High School, 105 W. Brayton Road, Mount Morris.

Rockford's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will include 6,800 shells being shot off over the Rock River begining at 9:30 p.m. in the city’s downtown. Preferred viewing at Davis Park, 320 S. Wyman St. The fireworks are synched to a soundtrack that will be played in the park. Davis Park will have live entertainment. Gates open at 4 p.m. with a $5 admission fee, veterans with ID and children 5 and under are admitted free.

Rockford Country Club will shoot off fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Preferred viewing at Oxford Park, 2420 Oxford St.

Rockford Rivets will host a Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4 after the baseball game against the Kokomo Jackrabbits at 4503 Interstate Blvd., Loves Park. Fireworks also are set off after each Saturday home game.

July 5

Rochelle Independence Day Parade and Fireworks kicks off at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5, in downtown Rochelle, fireworks will begin at dusk at Atwood Park, 10th Ave. and 20th Street.

July 13

Freeport will shoot off fireworks on Saturday, July 13, during the Tutty Baker Festival, in downtown Freeport.

Chris Green is a Rockford Register Star general assignment reporter. He can be reached at 815-987-1241, via email at cgreen@rrstar.com and X @chrisfgreen.

