Fireworks at Florida theme parks: Here's what Disney, Universal have for 4th of July

Fourth of July is quickly approaching, with Florida expecting to see a surge of travelers looking to take advantage of the holiday for a quick trip and if they're coming to Florida, there's probably a theme park on the itinerary.

According to AAA, Orlando is the second most popular destination for the July 4th holiday, housing most of the state's (and country's) top theme parks.

Who wouldn't want to grab a patriotic treat while in the "happiest place on earth," or catch a themed fireworks display just steps away from Diagon Alley? Here's what four of Florida's theme parks are planning for the Fourth of July holiday.

What day is July 4th, 2024?

The July 4 holiday falls on a Thursday this year. It is one of the 11 federal holidays in the U.S.

Walt Disney World Resorts

Two of Disney World's theme parks will hold Independence Day celebrations and fireworks on July 3 and July 4 — Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Over at Magic Kingdom, you will be able to dance the night away at DJ dance parties located throughout the park, including front of Cinderella Castle. Once the clock strikes 9:30 p.m., you can catch the “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” fireworks show.

With a 15-minute ride on the Monorail, you can instead head over to EPCOT to watch the “Heartbeat of Freedom” show right after the park's usual Luminous fireworks display at 9 p.m. Guests can meet Mickey and friends in their patriotic “Spirit of ’76” outfits, as well as catch the Voices of Liberty a cappella group in the American Adventure pavilion.

As you exit the park, you'll see Spaceship Earth lit up in red, white and blue for the holiday.

Diving further into the park's celebrations, Orlando Weekly shares the special treats the theme parks, its resorts and Disney Springs will be serving for the holiday:

Fourth of July cupcake: Strawberry cake with blueberry compote, red-white-and-blue vanilla icing, white chocolate Mickey-shaped decoration and gold star sprinkles (Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus at Animal Kingdom)

Red, White, and Blue Slushy: Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry and Fanta Cherry layered with whipped cream and topped with popping candies (Liberty Square Market at Magic Kingdom)

Red, White, and Blue funnel cake: Topped with mixed berries, vanilla ice cream and sprinkles (Sleepy Hollow at Magic Kingdom)

Barbecue pulled chicken sandwich: With house-made pickles, coleslaw and an onion ring on a brioche bun (Regal Eagle Smokehouse at Epcot)

Mickey apple pie cupcake: Yellow cupcake with apple pie filling, salted caramel buttercream, cinnamon streusel, rainbow silver sparkles and red, white and blue Mickey ears (PizzeRizzo at Hollywood Studios)

4th of July Lunch Box Tart: Filled with cherry pie filling and topped with vanilla fondant and star sprinkles (Woody’s Lunch Box at Hollywood Studios)

Fourth of July Minnie Mouse dome: White chocolate and strawberry mousse with vanilla chiffon cake and glaçage (Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs)

Stars and Stripes Minnie chocolate piñata: Dark chocolate shell filled with popping candy chocolate bark (The Ganachery at Disney Springs)

Fourth of July cheesecake: Layered strawberry bavarois, lemon cheesecake and blueberry chiffon cheesecake (Contemporary Resort and Grand Floridian Resort)

Red, white and blue brownie: Red velvet brown butter brownie with cream cheese icing, graham streusel and caramel (Various Disney Resort quick service locations)

Universal Orlando

Universal Studios Orlando's will celebrate the Fourth of July with special entertainment at its theme park and Universal CityWalk. The patriotic entertainment will kick off at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage, with officials adding the party doesn’t stop until the park closes.

In a press release, they shared Entertainment at the Music Plaza Stage will include a live DJ and meet and greets with fan-favorite characters and roaming patriotic stilt walkers. At 10 p.m., guests can enjoy a festive pyrotechnic display over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon to cap off the celebration.

It should be noted that Universal's free self-parking begins at 6 p.m.

What can I do at Universal Orlando? DreamWorks Land is open at Universal Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando will hold its Fourth of July fireworks display, according to its website.

"Enjoy a firework spectacular on SeaWorld’s large central lake with inspiring music synced to beautiful fireworks in celebration of America," SeaWorld officials write. "View from areas like Bayside Stadium or find a spot along the water. This event will bring the red, white, and blue, to you, so be sure not to miss it."

Legoland Orlando

Legoland Orlando is bringing back its "Red, White & Boom," party for July 4, with star-spangled activities, a DJ Dance parties, and a firework show. The park will extend its usual hours for the show.

For its fireworks, officials share it is extra special viewed with 3D viewing glasses that transform the sparks into exploding Lego bricks.

To make it even sweeter, the park will offer a limited time "Red, White & Blueberry" sundae.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida 4th of July fireworks coming to Disney, Legoland