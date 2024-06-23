Fireman's Festival returns to the Village Park in Byesville with new fun

BYESVILLE − The annual Byesville Fireman's Festival will take place in the village park Friday and Saturday.

The annual event will kick off Friday evening with a parade down Ohio 209 beginning at 6:45 p.m. The parade will showcase fire trucks and vehicles from area fire stations. The grand marshal will be Colleen Ryan, a bagpiper who will be marching and playing in the parade.

This year, a change to the schedule will have the royalty presentation after the parade at 7 p.m. According to EMS Chief Jeremy Rice, this is to include all of the royalty candidates in the parade, and then hopefully funnel the crowd into the park for the first night of the event.

Parents and kids and wait their turn to enter one of the three large bounce houses at a previous Byesville Fireman's Festival. Miniature golf, a dunk tank, and various vendors create a fun, family-friendly atmosphere at the annual festival.

The live music act for Friday night is Backbone, taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tyler Reese Tritt is the headliner on Saturday and is scheduled to perform from 815 to 9:45. p.m. Tritt is the daughter of country music legend Travis Tritt, who will be performing in Guernsey County in July.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Reese Tritt, daughter of country music singer Travis Tritt, will be the headliner on Saturday night for the 2024 Byesville Fireman's Festival.

Numerous vendors are scheduled to be on hand selling crafts, baked goods, and apparel with many attending the fireman's festival for the first time. Three large bounce houses will be set up for children to enjoy. Visitors can purchase a $10 wristband for the bounce houses for one day or purchase a two-day, $15 pass for unlimited jumping. A $20 two-day bounce house pass also includes hot dog, water, and a ride in one of the fire trucks.

A car show on Saturday morning always brings out classic cars and trucks from near and far, while the 5K brings out the athletes. Bingo and other games will be offered at the park, as well as a dunk tank to help beat the heat and raise money.

In past years a MedFlight helicopter has landed at the festival to give attendees a glimpse into the flying emergency transport vehicle. Unfortunately due to fueling costs, the helicopter will not be making an appearance this year. Instead, the Byesville firemen will conduct an auto-extrication demonstration at 1 p.m. to show some of the ways they are trained to assist the public.

Costumed characters will march in the parade and be at the park on Friday evening and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Bring the kids for a chance to meet and grab photos with everyone's favorite Australian Cattle dog, Bluey, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and the Paw Patrol team.

Finishing off the festival will be the Byesville Blast, a grand fireworks display scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday. With an original budget of $6,000, the display has always been a crowd-pleaser. Chief Rice notes that due to the support of the community and funds from recent boot drives, they were able to up the amount to $7,500 to ensure an even grander fireworks display.

Mooney raised from the festival will go towards purchasing equipment for the station. Rice said the money is earmarked to go towards the purchase of a LUCAS device, which aids in automatic chest compressions, new turnout gear for the firemen and new radios if possible.

The LUCAS device provides consistent and accurate chest compressions which helps to increase patient survival rates.

For more information about the festival or to inquire about becoming a vendor or sponsor, call 740-685-2222.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Fireman's fest to close with Byesville Blast fireworks display