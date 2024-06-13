Firecakes Donuts closes in downtown Naperville while Epic Burger opens its ninth Chicago-area location

Out with the sweets, in with the savory.

Naperville has traded one Chicago-area business for another.

After a three-year stint downtown, Firecakes Donuts has apparently closed its doors just as fellow local chain Epic Burger sets up shop across town.

Firecakes, which is still operational in other areas in and around Chicago, announced its exit from Naperville through a sign posted to the now-former location’s door. Addressed to “Firecakes Customers,” it reads: “We wish to thank you for your patronage over the past three years. The Naperville community has held a special place in our hearts. It is unfortunate that we must close the doors, but we would like for you to know how much we appreciate your business and support.”

The sign is joined by a “notice of voluntary closure” dated May 10, 2024, from the DuPage County Health Department.

Firecakes did not return requests for comment. There is no mention of Naperville on its website.

It is unclear why the business, which had operated 50 S. Main St. since late 2021, left the city.

Firecakes opened its first store in Chicago’s River North neighborhood in 2013, according to Chicago Tribune archives. Over the past decade, the business has added three other Chicago locations and a shop in Oak Park to its roster.

Firecakes’ departure from Naperville marks the city’s fourth downtown business closure this year.

In January, BD’s Mongolian Grill was closed by its corporate owners after nearly three decades operating at 221 S. Washington St. Barnes & Noble closed its downtown location at 47 E. Chicago Ave. the same month. Then, in March, Ulta Beauty ceased operating at 103 S. Washington St. because of an expired lease.

Naperville, however, still continues to welcome new businesses.

Last week, Epic Burger, a Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant, opened in the city’s Springbrook Prairie Pavilion shopping mall at 2555 W. 75th St. They’ll celebrate the Naperville launch from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday with deals on food, including free samples, and hourly prize raffles.

“Come on in,” David Grossman, Epic’s CEO, said in a call Wednesday. “Come check us out.”

Epic, founded in 2008, operates under the tagline, “a more mindful burger.” The restaurant boasts a menu that includes non-processed and all natural products, according to its website.

“We really care about serving a quality product,” Grossman said.

Epic operates nine locations across Chicago and its suburbs. Naperville isn’t the only recent addition.

Over the past few years, the chain has undergone a transition that has nearly doubled its reach. Changes started when Grossman, a Northbrook native, acquired Epic from previous owners in 2020. Three years later, he acquired fellow Chicago chain Meatheads Burgers after it declared bankruptcy, Forbes reported in March.

Grossman has been working to absorb and convert Meatheads into Epic Burgers since then, he said.

To date, former Meatheads locations in Northbrook, Barrington and Lake Bluff are now Epic operations and Naperville’s becomes the fourth. There locations in Bloomington and Champaign that will be converted by September, Grossman said. Until then, they will continue to operate as Meatheads, he said.

From there, his aspirations go beyond Chicago.

“My goal isn’t to have 11 Epics,” he said. “I want, like, 300 Epics out across the country.”

For the time being though, his focus is local.

“We’re really excited to be a part of Naperville,” he said.

