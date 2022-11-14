We're calling it: This is the best early Black Friday deal — the Fire TV Stick Lite is only $15

Stop everything: Amazon just dropped a killer deal on the mega-popular Fire TV Stick Lite — it's down to a ridiculous $15, from $30! This is by far the best deal of early Black Friday. The brilliant streaming gizmo syncs to your WiFi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Easy as pie: Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, $15 at Amazon

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, you need the Fire TV Stick Lite.

This thing is beyond popular. Over 208,000 reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on it. "...I'm very pleased with the Fire TV Stick Lite," raved one of them. "Alexa is installed and using voice commands to change the TV is so wonderful! I can also turn the lights off from my remote control when it's time to movie watch. I love it! Let's see the cable companies let me do that! I figure I'll be saving about $230 per month now and all for an investment that cost less than one month's cable bill."

We're not remotely exaggerating when we say that this may very well change the way you watch TV. (Photo: Amazon)

Alexa remote

The Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, with a different remote. It still comes with Alexa voice assistant for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores.

"...The Lite is pure delight," raved a five-star Amazon reviewer. "The same pieces as the other sticks: The stick, the extender, the adapter connector to the outlet, and the Alexa-enabled remote. This remote won't control the TV but it does everything I need. I prefer individual remotes anyway..."

At just $15, the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best video-streaming devices out there — grab it for an insane price while you can!

Amazon will give you free shipping. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies and TV shows, discounts at Whole Foods, exclusive sales and two-day shipping on many, many items. Not yet a member? Go ahead and sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

