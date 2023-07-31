This $10 gadget is the best upgrade for your Fire TV Stick — no more power cables

People love the Fire TV Stick, and for good reason. What's not to like? It can control your TV, smart home and even let you stream video games through Amazon Luna. The only downside is that higher-end Fire Sticks like the 4K or 4K Max require external power. That means another cable you have to wind through the rats nest of cords behind your TV. Good news: thanks to the Fire-Cable Plus Wireless Adapter, you can provide all the extra juice your Fire TV Stick needs — straight from the TV itself. Oh, and even better: it's on sale for just $10 right now.

There's not a lot to this accessory, and that's the beauty of it. It's a low-effort, no-frills design that does exactly what it's intended to. If you snagged a Fire TV Stick for yourself during one of the recent Prime Day blowout sales, this is a great way to give it an extra bit of juice while keeping the back of your TV nice and tidy.

If you have a Roku, good news: it also works for that, as well as for Chromecast devices. Anything that has a microUSB connection can take advantage of this adapter. The company even claims this can save you power, since it powers off your Fire Stick when you turn off the TV. It's practically foolproof, too; even the most non-tech-savvy user can figure out how to plug it in and operate it.

Reduce clutter and keep your TV tidy with this Fire TV adapter. (Photo: Amazon)

The 12,000+ perfect reviews speak for themselves: "This is a FANTASTIC solution to charging your Fire Stick without having to take up another outlet or have a bunch of unsightly cords. Works just fine. Would buy again!" one user said.

Another shopper echoed that sentiment: "I would often get upset with the kids for unplugging the cord for the Fire TV Stick to charge a phone or plug in some part of a game system, then I found this. It has kept the peace in my home since it releases the plugs and allows a continuous charge for the Fire Stick straight from the TV (as it should be)! I'd love for Amazon to keep the plug and add this cord in for new Fire Sticks because it is SO easy to use and gives another option for power. Device absolutely works as expected and I will be buying this again for the other TVs."

This device is universally compatible across a wide range of streaming devices. It's a win-win; after all, who doesn't want more streamlined cable management behind their TV? Seriously, though: this was an insta-buy when I came across it.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

