Early Black Friday deals are coming in hot! Amazon streaming devices and TVs start at $20

We're no astrologists, but we see a profound convergence on the horizon: the winter (prime time for indoor-entertainment pursuits) and the never more extortionate cost of a cable subscription. Maybe Amazon sees it, too, because it's making it oh-so-attractive to do something about both of those phenomena with a sprawling pre-Black Friday sale on Fire TVs, Fire TV Sticks and more. Time to get some gear, cut that cord and kick back.

Here are our fave deals of the bunch.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $30 Save $10 Easy as pie: Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, $20 at Amazon

"...I'm very pleased with the Fire TV Stick Lite," raved a shopper. "Alexa is installed and using voice commands to change the TV is so wonderful! I can also turn the lights off from my remote control when it's time to movie watch. I love it! Let's see the cable companies let me do that! I figure I'll be saving about $230 per month now and all for an investment that cost less than one month's cable bill."

"We finally had enough of the cable company’s greed and lack of appreciation and respect for their long-standing, loyal customers," related one cord-cutting convert, "so we bought the Fire Stick .... It works great! We are able to access all of the popular apps used for streaming our television programs without any problems at all."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $290 $470 Save $180 This set boasts all the most important acronyms — 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG — while allowing you to stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Four HDMI ports allow for a full pimping-out of your home theater setup. $290 at Amazon

Take it from this trailblazer: "I’m the first person I know to get a Fire TV, so it was a gamble, but it definitely paid off.... Very impressed. I don’t need a lot of bells and whistles so I like when the things I need a TV for are simple and seamless. It’s super easy switching between the TV and three gaming consoles. Easy to add an HTML splitter and take advantage of more devices on one input if needed."

"So easy to set up and use," says one of over 67,000 rave reviewers. "As streaming novices, we were unsure about installing all of our services — piece of cake on this TV. Picture quality is terrific; it is lightweight and fits perfectly on a dresser. Can’t recommend enough!"

"I haven’t bought a new tv in a while and I didn’t expect that a tv of this size and this cheap would be particularly nice and I’m happy to say that I am pleasantly surprised," shared a shocked shopper. "It’s great for streaming and still plays nice with cable. The picture quality is awesome and I can’t get over how thin and light it is. Definitely worth the price!"

