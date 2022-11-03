These sales are Fire! But they won't last forever — so get to shopping! (Photo: Amazon)

It's happening, folks: The early Black Friday deals have launched, and they keep on coming! Today, it's all about Amazon tech products. There's got to be someone on your holiday list deserving of an Amazon Fire tablet (you, perhaps?). Right now you can scoop one up for an astounding $42.

Just about every model is on sale — including the Fire 8 and the Fire 10 — some at the lowest prices we've ever seen! These deals won’t last long, so you'd be wise to pick up a tablet (or two) now while you can. Not sure which option to choose? Below we decode the differences for you. Let's go!

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $42 $60 Save $18 Amazon’s entry-level tablet, the Fire 7 features a gorgeous seven-inch display for a compact and lightweight feel. It has 16GB of onboard storage. $42 at Amazon

This extremely affordable model is twice as durable as the 2021 Apple iPad Mini. The hard drive's expandability (to up to 512GB) makes it possible to enjoy dozens of TV episodes and songs, locally, without an internet connection. You’ll thank us when you take this beauty on your next six-hour flight! "My only regret is that I didn't upgrade sooner," lamented one Amazon reviewer.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $45 $90 Save $45 Another wallet-friendly tablet, this model features a brilliant eight-inch HD display and a fab 12 hours of battery life. $45 at Amazon

Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced WiFi, and enjoy downloaded content all day thanks to a 12-hour battery life. A USB-C port offers easier charging when you need to power back up.

"This Fire 8 is a very nice upgrade," wrote a Fire tablet fan. "Although only 1 inch bigger [than the Fire 7], it makes the view just right. The screen resolution is sharper, the memory is larger, the processor speed is faster, the RAM is higher, and the battery is better and lasts longer. Although I was happy with my old one, this new one makes me much happier!"

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet $55 $110 Save $55 With 3 GB RAM and a powerful quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web or binge-watching your favorite show. $55 at Amazon

With this upgrade from the Fire 8, you get more RAM, a more powerful charger, and even wireless charging capabilities! That means it's both faster and even more portable. (Hence the "Plus" in its name.)

Reviewers say that it's the perfect alternative to considerably pricier iPads: "Our family has had so many iPads, iPad Airs, iPad minis...and I can say that, when bought brand spanking new, at the time of release, we were in love. Honeymoons don't last forever, unfortunately, and neither do the tablets," one Fire convert confessed. "This little Fire Tablet is at least the quality equivalent of the $600 iPad Mini."

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $95 $190 Save $95 The best screen on any Amazon tablet, period, with a massive 10-inch display and 12 hours of battery life. $95 at Amazon

Enjoy up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web over WiFi, watching videos, and listening to music from anywhere with the Fire HD 10! You also get power back up via the USB-C (2.0) port and super-enhanced durability — the Fire HD 10 is 1.7 times more durable than the latest iPad 10.2, thanks to a screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Full HD means you have more than 2 million pixels to amp up enjoyment of shows, movies, and more in total high-def.

"I’m finding myself using it more than I have ever used my iPad," reports one happy shopper. "It’s the right screen size for me to actually be productive with, while also [providing] endless entertainment. Add a case, keyboard and stylus — and you’re good to go!"

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet $105 $180 Save $75 Enjoy a vibrant 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD display and powerful performance thanks to 4GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. $105 at Amazon

The extra GB of RAM on this Plus model of the Fire 10 means faster processing, so you can play mobile games without a hitch and enjoy pictures and video much more smoothly. And, of course, you get the convenience of wireless charging!

"I love this tablet. I bought it to replace an older iPad. This thing works just as well for a fraction of the price," says one of 17,000+ five-star reviewers.