We're calling it: This is the best early Prime Day deal — the Fire TV Stick Lite is only $18

What is it?

Stop everything: Amazon just dropped a killer deal on the mega-popular Fire TV Stick Lite — it's down to a ridiculous $18, from $30 ahead of Prime Day! The brilliant streaming gizmo syncs to your WiFi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Why is this a good deal?

The Fire TV Stick adds a ton of features to a TV at a low cost, and this is the lowest price we've seen this year. The only time it dropped lower was last year for Black Friday.

Why do I need this?

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, you need the Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, with a different remote. It still comes with Alexa voice assistant for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores.

At just $18, the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best video-streaming devices out there — grab it for an insane price while you can!

We're not remotely exaggerating when we say that this may very well change the way you watch TV.

What reviewers say

This thing is beyond popular. Over 40,000 reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on it. "I love my Firestick. It is easy to install and operate," said one fan.

"The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a total game-changer. HD streaming with access to free and live TV has transformed my entertainment experience," wrote another. "The Alexa Voice Remote Lite makes navigation a breeze, and the added smart home controls are a fantastic bonus. This stick offers incredible value for its price – a must-have for upgrading any TV setup!"

One shopper said, "The Fire Stick TV Lite is really nice and I love the clean and sleek design. It’s also really handy to have the Prime button, and the other movie buttons. Alexa works great and is very fast! It was really easy to set and works perfectly! The only downside is that it can’t turn up or down my TV volume."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

