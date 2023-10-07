Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're calling it: This is the best early Prime Day deal — the Fire TV Stick Lite is only $18

Yahoo Life Staff
Updated ·3 min read
4

What is it?

Stop everything: Amazon just dropped a killer deal on the mega-popular Fire TV Stick Lite — it's down to a ridiculous $18, from $30 ahead of Prime Day! The brilliant streaming gizmo syncs to your WiFi to give you access to a boatload of goodness, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Starz and Showtime. Between that smorgasbord of viewing options and the Fire TV Stick's interactive settings — like pop-up results for actor and director names via IMDb — you might be tempted to ditch cable for good.

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

$18$30Save $12

Easy as pie: Simply plug it into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels,

$18 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

The Fire TV Stick adds a ton of features to a TV at a low cost, and this is the lowest price we've seen this year. The only time it dropped lower was last year for Black Friday.

Why do I need this?

If you have an older TV or just don’t like the video-streaming settings that came with your set, you need the Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is exactly the same as the standard Fire TV Stick, with a different remote. It still comes with Alexa voice assistant for voice search, hands-free navigation and instant access to news, weather and sports scores.

At just $18, the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the best video-streaming devices out there — grab it for an insane price while you can!

Fire TV stick Lite
We're not remotely exaggerating when we say that this may very well change the way you watch TV.

What reviewers say

This thing is beyond popular. Over 40,000 reviewers have bestowed a five-star rating on it. "I love my Firestick. It is easy to install and operate," said one fan.

"The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is a total game-changer. HD streaming with access to free and live TV has transformed my entertainment experience," wrote another. "The Alexa Voice Remote Lite makes navigation a breeze, and the added smart home controls are a fantastic bonus. This stick offers incredible value for its price – a must-have for upgrading any TV setup!"

One shopper said, "The Fire Stick TV Lite is really nice and I love the clean and sleek design. It’s also really handy to have the Prime button, and the other movie buttons. Alexa works great and is very fast! It was really easy to set and works perfectly! The only downside is that it can’t turn up or down my TV volume."

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

$18$30Save $12

Check out all your favorite channels and loads of free content for less than the cost of a meal out. 

$18 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $269$350
    Save $81
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $299$379
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Tablets and tech

  • DBPower Mini Bluetooth Projector

    $80$200
    Save $120 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • LoveLedi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Jumper 14-Inch Laptop

    $270$1,100
    Save $830 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Anylincon Wireless Charger

    $26$60
    Save $34 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories