A Fire Broke Out at Tiffany & Co.’s Newly Renovated Flagship Store in N.Y.C.

Just two months after the ribbon cutting, a fire broke out at Tiffany & Co.’s newly renovated flagship store in New York City on Thursday morning.

The New York City Fire Department received a report of a transformer fire at the famed jewelry store, located at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, at 9:38 a.m., the department told Robb Report. Eighty firefighters were sent to address the blaze, which as of 12:02 p.m. was under control. Local utility company Con Edison was also at the scene.

More from Robb Report

“This morning prior to store opening hours, an electrical fire broke out in the basement on the periphery of the Tiffany Landmark on Fifth Avenue in New York City,” Tiffany & Co. said in a statement to Robb Report. “The fire has since been put out and no injuries or casualties were sustained.” Nearby properties are also being inspected, the FDNY told Patch.

Tiffany's flagship store in NYC just underwent a $500 million restoration.



Now it's on fire. No info yet on cause or injuries. Developing. pic.twitter.com/3Jl3gdWuUd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 29, 2023

The company added: “We are working with the New York Fire Department to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and clients. The store is expected to open later today following inspection by the Fire Marshal.”

The iconic location was made famous by the 1961 Audrey Hepburn film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Its elegant renovation, helmed by fashion-world favorite architect Peter Marino, made the store’s interiors lighter and brighter. And in a signature LVMH move, it surrounded the brand’s enviable jewels, homewares, and other products with a world-class art collection filled with examples from blue-chip artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Anish Kapoor, Daniel Arsham, Richard Prince, Rasheed Johnson, and Julian Schnabel. The building, located next to Trump Tower, reopened in April after a basement-to-penthouse renovation that took place over nearly three years. Analysts told Insider that the project may have cost up to $500 million.

Story continues

At the time of the reopening, Tiffany & Co. president in CEO Anthony Ledru said in a statement: “The reopening of the iconic Fifth Avenue Landmark is a major milestone for our house. Symbolic of a new era for Tiffany & Co., the Landmark is much more than a jewelry store—it is a cultural hub with an exquisite showcase of architecture and superior hospitality, as well as cutting-edge art and design.”

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.