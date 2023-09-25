This grabber tool 'picks up tiny objects and heavy items with ease' — and it's down to $10

What is it?

You're in your kitchen chopping vegetables when you notice a cherry tomato roll off the counter. Do you (a) bend over to pick it up at the risk of straining your back or (b) pretend you didn't see it and leave it as a snack for Fido to find? The answer is neither — assuming you have the FiPlus PowerGrip at the ready, that is. This top seller is a handy grabber tool that extends to help you grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease, and its rubber claws ensure a secure hold. Best of all? It's down to just $10 at Amazon (that's 50% off)!

Why is it a good deal?

Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget, $10 is a wildly impressive deal. It has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up, and since we haven't seen it dip lower than this price all year, our advice is to snag it, stat!

Why do I need this?

At just about half a pound, the FiPlus PowerGrip is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in usefulness. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches and folds down for space-saving storage. It features texturized rubber end grips equipped with magnets for lifting items small and large.

To use it, just pull the trigger on the handle, which was designed to respond with little effort. Doing so makes the claw contract around whatever object you're trying to reach, whether it's a can that's up on a high shelf or a dropped set of keys. It's also great for picking up leaves and trash in your yard, no painful bending or straining required. You'll find yourself using this gizmo for improved mobility often, and your back will thank you.

Reach for the stars — er, cans! — with this super 'clutch' grabber tool. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

Over 30,000 Amazon customers were so wowed by the FiPlus PowerGrip that they gave it a perfect rating.

"I’m 71 with serious back issues that keep me from bending over much at all," wrote an impressed shopper. "These grabbers have helped me literally hundreds of times over the four months I’ve owned them. I have picked up everything from a vitamin E gelcap to a can of tomatoes. Highly recommended and will buy again whenever I wear these out."

"I’m in my 60s with a bad back, and this little device is just what I needed," shared another five-star fan. "Bending over is very tough on my back. Now I can pick up the dog toys with ease! Bought one for my daughter who is pregnant ... Now she can pick up after her one-year-old without bending over! Love it!"

"I do love this grab stick," said a third happy user. "It works great, not flimsy, good construction. My only minor complaint is the grips. They aren't as ergonomic as I'd like. But I think it depends on the individual. I'd rather have no finger indents so I can grip the way my hand naturally holds the handle. Once again, very minor."

"This grabber is sturdy, lightweight and the grip is so comfortable," raved a final reviewer. "It picks up tiny objects and heavier items with ease. I've had the more expensive grabbers, and they're broken and in the trash. This grabber ... will be around for a long time! I recommend it without hesitation."

Another strain-reducing tool Amazon shoppers love? The BackEZ, which makes tasks like shoveling and raking a whole lot easier.

Amazon BackEZ Handle Attachment $10 $15 Save $5 This extra handle snaps onto rakes, snow shovels and other gardening gadgets to give you better leverage, keep you from crouching and help protect you from straining your back. Oh, and it's on sale! $10 at Amazon

"Want to save your back? This inexpensive, ingenious design will fit the bill," wrote a rave reviewer. "I live in the Northeast. We get some decent heavy snowfalls on occasion. My back is usually sore for days from the bending and lifting. With this nifty addition to my shovel, it is so much easier to lift a heavy shovel full of snow. Now, instead of my back, my left arm can carry half the weight. It is a more balanced way so that my back doesn't go out on me. It's a great workout now. ... Inexpensive and a life-changer!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $14 $45 Save $31 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar's Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $25 Save $21 See at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $100 $125 Save $25 See at Amazon

Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter $115 $200 Save $85 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Apps2Car Tablet Car Mount Holder $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Whall Cordless Vacuum $110 $150 Save $40 with coupon See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum $130 $600 Save $470 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $190 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Steam Pocket Mop $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $120 $200 Save $80 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum $150 $600 Save $450 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $189 $300 Save $111 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $230 $260 Save $30 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Gramercy Kitchen Company Mandoline $50 $67 Save $17 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer $26 $37 Save $11 See at Amazon

Nicelucky Mug Warmer $23 $33 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Lodge 10.25" Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer $374 $450 Save $76 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine $169 $199 Save $30 See at Amazon

Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Henckels 7-Piece Knife Set $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Home

Afloia Air Purifier $80 $130 Save $50 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $27 $95 Save $68 with coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $110 Save $84 with coupon See at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen-Size Sheet Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Village Candle Balsam Fir-Scented Candle $22 $31 Save $9 See at Amazon

Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $17 Save $7 See at Amazon

OGHom Clothes Steamer $28 $34 Save $6 See at Amazon

Goosh 5' Inflatable Halloween Ghost $36 $50 Save $14 See at Amazon

Jinghong Fall Wreath $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Kailedi Halloween String Lights $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2 $6 $12 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill $99 $179 Save $80 See at Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff $5 $6 Save $1 See at Amazon

Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon