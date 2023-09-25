This grabber tool 'picks up tiny objects and heavy items with ease' — and it's down to $10
What is it?
You're in your kitchen chopping vegetables when you notice a cherry tomato roll off the counter. Do you (a) bend over to pick it up at the risk of straining your back or (b) pretend you didn't see it and leave it as a snack for Fido to find? The answer is neither — assuming you have the FiPlus PowerGrip at the ready, that is. This top seller is a handy grabber tool that extends to help you grasp hard-to-reach items above and below with ease, and its rubber claws ensure a secure hold. Best of all? It's down to just $10 at Amazon (that's 50% off)!
This new and improved grabber tool extends and retracts, and its sturdy rubber claws ensure a good grip.
Why is it a good deal?
Considering all of the use you'll get out of this gadget, $10 is a wildly impressive deal. It has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up, and since we haven't seen it dip lower than this price all year, our advice is to snag it, stat!
Why do I need this?
At just about half a pound, the FiPlus PowerGrip is like an ultra-lightweight extension of your arm — and what it lacks in heft, it certainly makes up for in usefulness. The durable metal rod extends as far as 32 inches and folds down for space-saving storage. It features texturized rubber end grips equipped with magnets for lifting items small and large.
To use it, just pull the trigger on the handle, which was designed to respond with little effort. Doing so makes the claw contract around whatever object you're trying to reach, whether it's a can that's up on a high shelf or a dropped set of keys. It's also great for picking up leaves and trash in your yard, no painful bending or straining required. You'll find yourself using this gizmo for improved mobility often, and your back will thank you.
What reviewers say
Over 30,000 Amazon customers were so wowed by the FiPlus PowerGrip that they gave it a perfect rating.
"I’m 71 with serious back issues that keep me from bending over much at all," wrote an impressed shopper. "These grabbers have helped me literally hundreds of times over the four months I’ve owned them. I have picked up everything from a vitamin E gelcap to a can of tomatoes. Highly recommended and will buy again whenever I wear these out."
"I’m in my 60s with a bad back, and this little device is just what I needed," shared another five-star fan. "Bending over is very tough on my back. Now I can pick up the dog toys with ease! Bought one for my daughter who is pregnant ... Now she can pick up after her one-year-old without bending over! Love it!"
"I do love this grab stick," said a third happy user. "It works great, not flimsy, good construction. My only minor complaint is the grips. They aren't as ergonomic as I'd like. But I think it depends on the individual. I'd rather have no finger indents so I can grip the way my hand naturally holds the handle. Once again, very minor."
"This grabber is sturdy, lightweight and the grip is so comfortable," raved a final reviewer. "It picks up tiny objects and heavier items with ease. I've had the more expensive grabbers, and they're broken and in the trash. This grabber ... will be around for a long time! I recommend it without hesitation."
Just $10 for a nifty gadget you'll use all day, every day? 'Grab' this deal while you can.
Another strain-reducing tool Amazon shoppers love? The BackEZ, which makes tasks like shoveling and raking a whole lot easier.
This extra handle snaps onto rakes, snow shovels and other gardening gadgets to give you better leverage, keep you from crouching and help protect you from straining your back. Oh, and it's on sale!
"Want to save your back? This inexpensive, ingenious design will fit the bill," wrote a rave reviewer. "I live in the Northeast. We get some decent heavy snowfalls on occasion. My back is usually sore for days from the bending and lifting. With this nifty addition to my shovel, it is so much easier to lift a heavy shovel full of snow. Now, instead of my back, my left arm can carry half the weight. It is a more balanced way so that my back doesn't go out on me. It's a great workout now. ... Inexpensive and a life-changer!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
