'No more searching for my glasses': This $12 gadget keeps your specs upright where you feel them

If you wear glasses, this accessory might solve some of your most annoying problems. This gadget means no more wasting time looking for your specs as you're walking out the door, or fumbling around for your readers in the middle of the night. It's called the Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder with Magnetic Base and it's already provided peace of mind to nearly 10,000 five-star reviewers. What's even better? It's just $12.

This is a simple gadget that comes with just two pieces — the holder and the base. The holder is kind of like a faux fur-lined flower vase for your glasses to keep them upright. The base looks like a coaster, but it's magnetized and connects to the holder so that it doesn't fall over. For the bespectacled who like to keep their glasses next to them while they sleep, it's a game-changer.

"I like to keep my glasses on my nightstand at night, in case I need to quickly grab them," shared a rave reviewer. "I used to knock them on the floor every morning when I woke up and was fumbling for them while half-asleep. Every. Single. Morning. You know how hard it is to find glasses on the floor without stepping on them when you need glasses to see? This was perfect. I just need to 'feel for the fur' in the morning to easily find my glasses in the dark/while half-asleep."

This makes your glasses easy find even when you're not wearing them. (Photo: Amazon)

The faux fur makes it extra fun, but it's also functional for those who want scratch-free lenses.

"I have a bad habit of tossing my glasses onto my bedside table when I am ready to sleep," wrote another happy shopper. "Because of this, I have scratched my lens. This glasses keeper is super soft inside and sturdy outside. I now 'tuck in' my glasses at bedtime."

"I love this thing!" raved a five-star fan. "No more searching for my glasses in the morning and having to immediately clean them so I can see; there they are — right where they're suppose to be on my nightstand— and clean from being protected in soft fabric all night. I'm glad I picked this one, Finite Premium; it is well-made and very attractive. I like the advantages of having a 'parking garage' for my glasses."

We're all about accessorizing accessories. (Photo: Amazon)

For those of us who require several different types of eyewear, the Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder keeps the chaos to a minimum.

"If I’m wearing contacts I need reading glasses," wrote a another rave reviewer. "If I don’t have contacts in then I have my regular glasses that I need to take off. I found my self searching for my glasses knocking things over. This made my life simpler."

Another satisfied customer wrote: "This is perfect for my desk, I wear 2 different glasses, Instead of going back and forth with glass cases, this is so much easier to just just grab and go."

