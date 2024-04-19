Finished with spring cleaning? Here's how to get a garage sale permit in OKC, nearby cities

It's that time of year when many start cleaning out their closets and gearing up to hold a garage sale.

Here's everything you need to know about how to purchase a garage sale permit in Oklahoma City.

How to get a garage sale permit in OKC

In Oklahoma City, you must purchase a garage sale permit through the city in order to legally hold a garage sale.

You can purchase a permit online, or call the License Division at (405) 297-2606.

If you hold a sale without a permit, you can be fined up to $200 plus fees.

Garage sale rules in OKC

Here are the guidelines that garage sales must follow in Oklahoma City:

One household can hold up to two garage sales per year.

Each permit is good for three consecutive days, and the sale must be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You may not place garage sale signs on utility poles, traffic sign poles, medians or any public right-of-way. You can place one garage sale sign in front of your house no larger than 12 square feet.

You cannot sell motor vehicles, new merchandise, consignment items or resale items.

See garage sales happening in OKC

Use this interactive map to see day-of garage sales happening across Oklahoma City:

How to get a garage sale permit in Moore

Garage sale permits are free in Moore, and can sales can be held every 90 days, for three consecutive days each time.

However, City of Moore garage sale signs must be purchased for $4 each. Permits and signs can be obtained at the City Hall customer service counter at 301 N. Broadway Ave.

How to get a garage sale permit in Yukon

Yukon garage sale permits can be purchased for $5 at the Development Services Office, located at 334 Elm Ave.

See the City of Yukon's website for more information about garage sale requirements.

How to get a garage sale permit in Edmond

A garage sale permit is not required in Edmond, but the city asks that you charge state and local sales tax on all sales.

How to get a garage sale permit in Midwest City

Garage sale permits are $10 in Midwest City and can be purchased online.

Garage sale holders must have an active utility account with the City of Midwest City, and each account holder can have two garage sales per calendar year.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Here's how to get a garage sale permit in OKC, Yukon, Moore