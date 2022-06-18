'I can throw my plastic ones in the garbage!!' These top-rated stainless steel bowls are nearly 40% off — but only 'til midnight

It's time to mix things up. (Photo: Amazon)

Calling all cooks: the kitchen workhorse just got a little bit shinier! If you've been on the hunt for the perfect stainless steel mixing bowls, now's your chance to snag these glossy beauties at a massive discount. Amazon is having a mega-sale on this popular set of mixing bowls — you can get them for nearly 40% off, but only for today!

These bowls from FineDine are truly the kitchen workhorse — whether you're prepping for your next barbecue or you're serving up a holiday feast to remember, having these bowls in your cooking arsenal is like having a personal sous chef. They come in a set of six sizes so you can prep, mix and knead at any amount. Each bowl has a lip around the edge for easy gripping.

Time to get mixed up. (Photo: Amazon)

Lightweight

So far, these bowls have raked in more than 30,000 five-star ratings. Bakers and cooks alike rave about the lightweight stainless steel these bowls are made with. It's stain- and odor-resistant.

“Only took me 45 years to find these! In love!!! Shared one happy baker . “I've dreamed of owning a set of lightweight, sturdy stainless steel bowls for a long time. Since developing pain issues, it's been so difficult for me to bake and cook due to living alone and not being able to lift certain glass, porcelain, or stoneware bowls! THESE ARE FOR YOU IF YOU AGREE WITH MY ISSUES!! I have yet to dent one, and honestly after whisking marinade in one of them, I was sad because I thought it would inevitably be all scratched up, but it wasn't!!!! Yaaay!! Double yaaaay!!! I absolutely love them and next year's Christmas will be gleaming with stainless steel bowls for my four adult children!!! LOL They wash beautifully and stack right up in my lower cupboard!! TADA!!”

“I love that I can put these in the dishwasher and they are so easy to clean, store, stack, and use,” reported a rave reviewer . “I use them every day instead of my china and porcelain and ceramic and even instead of my melamine. I LOVE how lightweight they are and grab one every night to have my salad in, use them all day for various things. I highly recommend them if you have a small apartment because they stack so well, and they are handy sizes for many uses, prepping dinner or baking or for use as a serving bowl. The pandemic has made me worry less about looks and more about functionality and ease of lifestyle and these are a great choice for a useful everyday kitchen item, a good gift for kids just starting out, too. Much lighter weight than some of my other stainless steel bowls but I'm not concerned about that.”

30,000 rave reviewers can't be wrong. (Photo: Amazon)

Stackable and versatile

No need to worry about storage space — these bowls stack nicely to keep your cabinets tidy while being ready for anything you throw at them.

“I can literally use them for ANYTHING,” a satisfied customer raved. “Cleaning up is a breeze and I love that they nestle inside of each other; perfect for storage as I don't have a lot of room. A Now I can toss my plastic ones in the garbage!! I'm trying to keep things simple.”

“This is a great mixing bowl set with quality stainless steel, and the right thickness....sturdy but not heavy,” a happy chocolatier wrote. “And more importantly for me, I work with chocolates...tempering, casting, etc. You want thinner bowls to quickly transfer heat, or cold, depending on what your'e doing. The polish is near-mirror, so easy cleaning and scraping (buy yourself a silicone spatula, spoon, and spoontula, if you don't already own them). The range of sizes is great. I can levin ~9 lbs dough in the large one, or use the smaller ones for small batches of meringue, scrambled eggs, etc. The bowls nest into each other, so minimal space, and you always know where all the bowls are.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.