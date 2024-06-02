Finding treasures inside: New Mexico museums are filled with world history

Jun. 2—'La Cartoneria Mexicana/The Mexican Art of Paper and Paste'

Through Nov. 3

Museum of International Folk Art

706 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

internationalfolkart.org

'Out West: Gay and Lesbian Artists in the Southwest 1900-1969'

Through Sept. 2

New Mexico Museum of Art

107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe

nmartmuseum.org

'Palace Through Time'

Through April 20, 2030

New Mexico History Museum

113 Lincoln Ave., Santa Fe

nmhistorymuseum.org

'Making American Artists: Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts 1776-1976

Through Aug. 11

Albuquerque Museum

2000 Mountain Road NW, Albuquerque

cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum

'Georgia O'Keeffe: Making a Life'

Through Nov. 2, 2025

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

217 Johnson St., Santa Fe

okeeffemuseum.org

'Paño Connections — Corazón Knows No Bounds'

Through Aug. 18

National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum

1701 Fourth St. SW, Albuquerque

nhccnm.org

'Conserving America's Wildlands: The Vision of Ted Turner'

Through December 2024

New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science,

1801 Mountain Road NW

nmnaturalhistory.org

'Off-Center: New Mexico Art, 1970-2000'

June 8-May 4, 2025

Vladem Contemporary

404 Montezuma Ave., Santa Fe

nmartmuseum.org

'The Stories We Carry'

Through Sept. 30, 2024

IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

108 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe

iaia.edu/museum