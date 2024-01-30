You Can Finally Get the Infamous Oleato at Any Starbucks Cafe In America

Plus, try out two new Oleato beverages and an infused cold foam.

Nicholas Sampogna

The Oleato first made headlines when it was introduced in February 2023, and almost immediately it gained a reputation for its peculiar ingredient combination: coffee and olive oil. If you’re unfamiliar with the drink, you read that right: The Oleato features regular Starbucks espresso with a healthy dose of Partanna extra-virgin olive oil. And now, you can get the drink at any Starbucks cafe, no matter where you are.

On January 30, Starbucks announced that all Oleato beverages are available at all stores across the U.S. and Canada. With this national rollout, Starbucks is also introducing the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut and Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk.

Related: The New Starbucks Oleato Line Includes Olive Oil as the Star Ingredient

The new Iced Shaken Espresso is topped with the coffee chain's classic Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam—but it's infused with extra virgin olive oil during the blending process to give it a "lush" texture. The rest of the drink combines Starbucks Blonde espresso, toffee syrup, and creamy oat milk. (However, the inclusion of the Golden Oleato Foam means it's not dairy free.)

The Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk also features Blonde espresso. The oat milk infused with the oil supposedly results in a rich, velvety drink. You won't find any extra flavors or toppings added—but you can always customize it if you so choose.

Nicholas Sampogna

Along with the new beverages, you can customize your favorite cold coffee order (if it's not already the Oleato) with the new Golden Oleato Foam.



But where did the idea for olive oil coffee come from? As reported by Starbucks Stories, the former CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, discovered on a trip to the Mediterranean that in Sicily it’s common to take a tablespoon of raw olive oil each morning for health benefits—typically consumed at the same time you'd have your coffee before heading to work. Schultz loved the ritual so much, he decided to introduce it to the rest of the world via a new Starbucks lineup. The original menu included the Oleato Caffè Latte (not with Oatmilk), Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew, and Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso.



Related: These 10 Coffee Makers and Espresso Machines Are the Best Way to Start Your Morning

The addition of the olive oil intends to offer a richer, more flavorful cup of coffee, as the it should provide a hint of sweetness and bring out the aroma of espresso. The drinks got mixed reviews last year (with many saying it had them running to the bathroom), but there's no denying that they started a conversation. And who knows—maybe Starbucks took the feedback into consideration with this new launch.



If you’re lucky enough to have a Starbucks Reserve near you, you’ll be able to order three more exclusive Oleato drinks there: the Oleato Iced Cortado, the Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini, and the Oleato Deconstructed.



Related: We Tried a New Breakfast Item from Starbucks's Winter Menu—Here's What to Order

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.