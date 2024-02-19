Shhh...it's the secret ingredient your gumbo is missing.

If you live anywhere that touches the lovely state of Louisiana or you just love gumbo, you probably have a jar of filé powder in your spice cabinet. But if you have no idea what the heck filé powder is, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into it.



So, What Is Filé Powder?

Filé powder (also sold as gumbo filé) is actually the leaves of the sassafras tree that have been finely ground. If you’ve never heard of sassafras, it’s a tree that’s native to North America that was first used in various ways by Native Americans, specifically the Choctaw tribe.



What Is Filé Powder Used For?

This unassuming powder is a popular ingredient in Cajun dishes, especially gumbo. It’s used by some cooks to help thicken gumbo in the same way that okra does. The name “filé” comes from the French verb “filer,” which means to make stringy or ropey. And that’s exactly what it does for gumbo.



When Do You Use Filé Powder?

Filé powder should only be added at the very end of cooking your gumbo, off the heat. If the temperature is too hot, the filé will clump up and not thicken the gumbo.



What If You Don’t Have Filé Powder?

No filé? No problem. Stir some fresh or frozen chopped okra into your gumbo for an extra thickening kick.

