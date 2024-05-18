Fiesta Topeka is back for 2024, here’s what to know

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fiesta Topeka has been going strong for 91 years and is due to return this summer for a celebration including live music, food and carnival rides.

Fiesta Topeka, formerly known as Fiesta Mexicana, is an annual celebration of Mexican culture in Topeka which has been going strong since it began on Aug. 17, 1933. The Fiesta takes place for several days each summer around the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, according to Fiesta Topeka’s website.

The festival includes carnival rides and games, Mexican food and music, face painting and more. New this year is a five-day car show.

The Weather Room named most beautiful restaurant in Kansas

Fiesta Topeka also honors a select few as ‘Royalty Candidates‘ each year. For 2024, these include Esteban Tetuan, Gabriela Reyna Gutierrez Flores, Kimberlee Anahi Lara-Rodriguez and Julissa Hughes Martinez.

The full schedule for this year’s Fiesta celebrations, released on social media on May 13, can be found below:

June June 8-9: Pickleball tournament. June 22: Fiesta cornhole tournament.

July July 6: 5K run/walk and ‘Mini-Jamaica‘ Fiesta kickoff event. July 13: Fiesta parade in downtown Topeka and the coronation ball at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall. July 16-20: Fiesta Topeka festival, art show from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside Guadalupe’s activity center and car show. July 19: Golf tournament at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.



What to know for Topeka’s 2024 Germanfest

Fiesta Topeka will add more updates on exact times and locations for the above events, along with registration links to the tournaments, as they approach. You can check Fiesta Topeka’s website for updates on these events by clicking here.

If you’re interested in volunteering for one of Fiesta Topeka’s events or kitchen work, click here. To see what last year’s event was like, click here. Fiesta Topeka raises money for Holy Family Catholic School.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.