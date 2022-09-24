Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these motivational water bottles — get them for as little as $15

Track all your water intake, at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

The struggle to stay hydrated is real. Some of us do not like drinking water — I, for one, have a hard time drinking anything that’s not coffee, but that does little in the way of hydration. Getting in eight glasses of water every day sounds so simple, but I need a little encouragement. If that sounds anything like you, right now Amazon’s making it a mission to hydrate you with a deal on motivational water bottles. You can get various sizes and colors of the über popular Fidus water bottles for up to 60% off, including its most popular half-gallon model.

Fidus Fidus Half Gallon/64OZ Motivational Water Bottle $21 $25 Save $4 $21 at Amazon This motivational water bottle comes with a parcord handle and removable straw. Clip the on-page for the full discount.

This bottle has more than 14,000 five-star reviews and you've probably seen something like it on Instagram or TikTok. It has markers on the bottles for every two hours starting at 7 am. It's to show your water-drinking progress and give you support with a motivational phrase like "Feeling awesome!" and "Don't give up!" Amazon shoppers say it helps them keep chugging away.

"I have finished my water everyday since I purchased this product," reported one hydrated shopper. "and I struggled for a long time drinking enough water every day I don't know why maybe it's a mental thing or I can see my progress but I would recommend anyone buying this."

Fidus Fidus 32oz Motivational Water Bottle $15 $22 Save $7 $15 at Amazon This bottle has a flip top lid with a secure lock that you open with the click of a button. It also comes with a wrist band and a carabiner. Clip the coupon for the full discount.

If you want to ease into your hydration goals, this bottle holds 32 ounces of water and reminds you to refill it when you've reached your goal. It's helped more than 15,000 rave reviewers stay hydrated.

"I work at a hospital- In the two weeks I’ve had this water bottle, it has become an essential item," wrote a happy customer. "Keys, wallet, phone, badge, water bottle. The times on the side are easy to read and have a good feel on the hand, and are easy to translate to night shifts when I work evenings. The slim design and ‘refill’ reminder means I get the benefits of having one of the ‘milk carton’ water bottles without having to lug one around."

Fidus 32oz Motivational Water Bottle with Chug Lid Fidus $21 at Amazon This model features a flip top chug lid if you want a fast water flow and the mouth is wide enough to fill with ice cubes.

The best deal of the bunch is a 32-ounce bottle with a flip top chug lid at just $8, down from $21 — that's a 64% discount. It's already helped nearly 5,000 five-star fans reach their hydration goals.

One shopper calls this bottle their new best friend. "I know how important drinking water is, yet I wasn’t drinking enough of it, and I wasn’t even remotely closed to what my water intake should be," they wrote. "I was hoping that this bottle could help me establish a better water drinking habits, and so far it has been doing just that. There is something about seeing those lines and inspirational messages that makes me stick to my water drinking goal."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

