Perfect stocking stuffers! These festive wool socks are down to $2 a pair and they'll arrive by Xmas

Kristine Solomon
·1 min read
five pairs of socks
Sole searching? We've got your dream pairs right here — for a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

Christmas is so close we can feel it in our soles! It could be because we're wearing festive holiday socks every day. Somehow, donning fun patterns on our tootsies just puts us in the spirit — and, of course, holiday socks equal guaranteed stocking-stuffer success. Well guess what? We just found amazing options up to 65% off. Talk about tidings of comfort and joy! Comfort is paramount when it comes to socks, yes, but these playful patterns are the icing on the fruitcake. Just hurry; these are so cute and the savings so big, we predict sellouts.

Amazon

FYC Women's Wool Socks, 5-Pack

$18$30Save $12
Score 65% off, and get a load of those colors! Not too bright, not too muted: just lovely shades of plum, raspberry, mustard, forest green — all in Fair Isle patterns. Fair Isle is a traditional winter print most often seen on sweaters and inspired by 19th century UK fisherman and the Titular island, which is just north of Scotland.
$18 at Amazon
Amazon

FYC Women's Cozy Crew Socks, 5-Pack

$15$30Save $15
Here's another awesome five-pack of holiday socks that are great for everyday winter wear. And they're 50% off! Vibrant and cheerful without screaming "holiday," they're just a fun way to perk up an outfit. Sock expression: it's a real thing!
$15 at Amazon
Amazon

Tenysaf Women's Christmas Socks, 6-Pack

$10$22Save $12
These playful holiday socks pay homage to Santa, snowmen, elves and some of the sweetest symbols of the season. There is no way to feel anything but merry when you look down and see these cuties on your tootsies.
$10 at Amazon
YZKKE

Yzkke Vintage Wool Crew Socks, Multicolor, 5-Pack

$13$26Save $13
Yzkke holiday socks are made of a wool-cotton blend, which makes them soft, toasty, breathable and moisture-wicking. Wool socks are a kind of winter delicacy, because they give you happy feet whether you're walking, hiking or simply lounging. Every activity is elevated when your feet are in such a state of comfort.
$13 at Amazon
YZKKE

Yzkke Vintage Wool Crew Socks, 5-Pack

$19$26Save $7
Take a look at that construction. Yzkke holiday socks have layers of comfort and impeccable stitching. They're machine-washable so you don't have to worry about shrinkage, and they're one-size-fits-all.
$19 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

