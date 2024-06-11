Festival, parade and more will celebrate Juneteenth in Tuscaloosa area

Two celebrations will be held in the Tuscaloosa area in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, which marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

The official Juneteenth holiday is June 19, when state, federal and local offices will be closed.

Here's what to know about Tuscaloosa's Juneteenth celebrations;

Tuscaloosa NAACP Parade/Community Cookout

The Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP will host a Juneteenth parade and community cookout on June 15, which falls on a Saturday.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. with the parade, which will begin at Westlawn Middle School, 1715 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and conclude at Shelton State Community College's C.A. Fredd Campus, 3401 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Grand marshals will be U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, Alabama state Rep. Curtis Travis, and Yolanda Page, president of Stillman College. Groups or organizations wishing to participate can register, for free, at https://forms.gle/c5c2dGAViG3VZzmXA.

The parade will be followed by a cookout beginning at 2 p.m. at Palmore Park, 3701 Fosters Ferry Road. The cookout will include live performances, food trucks, local vendors and more.

Juneteenth in Northport

The Juneteenth in Northport Committee will host a two-day Juneteenth celebration.

The celebration will kick off with a fashion show beginning at 7 p.m. June 21, which is a Friday, at 4104 Alabama Avenue NE.

The fashion show will celebrate Black culture and feature over 30 models and designers.

On June 22, which is a Saturday, a celebration will be held at beginning at noon the Robert Hasson Community Center,1513 12th St. in Northport.

The event will be free and open to the public.

The event will include live music, food trucks, local vendors and craft makers, kids' activities and more.

The concert portion of the event will begin at 4 p.m. and feature performances from local artists specializing in gospel, blues, spoken word and more.

NAACP Living Legend award

On Juneteenth itself, Samory Pruitt, vice president for community affairs at UA, will be presented as the 2024 NAACP Living Legend, at a luncheon noon June 19 at the Shelton State Martin Campus, 9500 Old Greensboro Road. Tickets are $25, through www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tuscaloosa-county-branch-naacp-2024-juneteenth-living-legend-luncheon-tickets-909784448777.

Staff Writer Mark Hughes Cobb contributed to this story.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Festival, parade and more will celebrate Juneteenth in Tuscaloosa area