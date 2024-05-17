Fertile Ground brewery celebrates 2 years in business. See what the festivities are

Fertile Ground Beer Co. will celebrate two years in business this Saturday, May 18.

Fertile Ground Beer Co., a brewery located at the Belhaven Town Center in Jackson, has had lots of success since opening in 2022.

The brewery has been providing beers on draft and in cans at retailers throughout Central Mississippi for the past two years.

The addition of the local favorite Colson's Golden Ale last year, became yet another benchmark in Fertile Ground's expansion, with Fertile Ground now owning and making that beer at its location in Jackson, according to a press release.

“We set out to make great beer, first and foremost,” said Matthew McLaughlin, Co-founder in a press release. “We were very purposeful in every aspect of our products, brand and taproom making sure it all promoted this idea of cultivating community.”

This year, the brewery will be hosting its birthday celebration in honor of its two year success featuring live music from WaterWorks Curve at 1 p.m., four food trucks, a special beer release, free cupcakes and more.

"We've had an amazing two years so far just with tremendous community support just seeing folks come in every week and seeing those who come in for the first time," said Conner Reeves, Co-founder in an interview with the Clarion Ledger. "We have a created a space where people want to come and drink locally made beer or try new beers."

The brewery has released five new beers this week for American Craft Beer week leading up to the birthday celebration, and plan to expand different Fertile Ground locations across the country, organizers said.

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday, May 18

Where: Fertile Ground 800 Manship St Suite 100, Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 1 p.m.

