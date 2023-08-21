A One-of-a-Kind Ferrari 812 Competizione Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ferrari’s latest one-off is for a good cause.

The Italian marque has just unveiled a one-of-a-kind 812 Competizione that will be auctioned off for charity at the Ferrari Gala in New York City later this fall. The striking grand tourer is the creation of the automaker’s chief designer Flavio Manzoni and features a design that offers a glimpse of his creative process.

This 812 Competizione is an attempt to bring the first stage of the automotive design process—or “blank sheet” step, as the brand calls it—to life. As such, the sharp-edged coupe, which was built by the brand’s Tailor Made bespoke division, features a unique matte Giallo Trisato finish. The golden hue represents the yellow cardboard on which Manzoni drew the first sketches of the vehicle. But Ferrari didn’t stop there. The exterior is also covered in black details that echo the marks and notations he made on the early drawings of the GT. The color scheme and sketchy markings carry over to the interior of the vehicle, which is otherwise the same that can be found on other versions of the car.

Inside the one-off charity Ferrari 812 Competizione

The charity car may have a special design, but its mechanical hardware remains the same. That’s a good thing in the case of the Competizione, which is the track-focused version of the 812 Superfast. Under the vehicle’s long hood, you’ll find a 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 819 hp and 510 ft lbs of torque making it the most powerful naturally Competizione aspirated road-going mill in Ferrari history. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 211 mph.

No sale estimate has been announced as of this time, but we imagine Ferrari has big expectations for the one-off 812 Competizione. At the very least, anyone interested in putting in the winning bid should be prepared to pay well more than the $602,617 starting price. Not only is this model bespoke, but but it’s also (as of now) the last one that’s up for grabs, as the rest of the production run has already sold out.

