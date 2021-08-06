'Sleeping on them was a true joy': Save $19 off this bestselling luxury pillow set at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save big on this luxe pillow set. (Photo: Amazon)

It's easy to settle for subpar pillows in your life but, unfortunately, there are usually consequences. The filling can get lumpy and uncomfortable, and you can even end up with neck pain after what's supposed to be a good night's sleep.

If price has kept you from upgrading your current pillow situation, listen up: Right now, Amazon has dramatically slashed prices on the Fern and Willow hotel bed pillow set by nearly 50 percent with an on-page coupon. You'll get two high-quality, hotel-grade queen pillows for just $26 (was $45). That's $13 a pillow! (Worth noting: Standard and king-sized pillows are also marked down.)

These pillows have so much going for them. They're crafted from a premium gel down alternative to give you the feel of a goose feather pillow without all the dust. It also offers up more support than traditional down, so you'll ensure your head doesn't hit the mattress at any point in the night.

Picky about your pillow height? No problem! A zippered design lets you easily remove or add fill to suit your preferences. The whole thing is 100 percent washable, so you can simply toss it in your washing machine when the need strikes.

They're machine washable, too! (Photo: Amazon)

These pillows have an army of loyal fans. "Sleeping on them was a true joy. They are definitely hotel quality," a satisfied customer said. "The pillows are soft and fluffy and return to their shape quite easily. These are not the cheapest pillows on the market but you do get what you pay for. I'd rather spend my good hard-earned money for a decent set of pillows such as these then to skimp on the quality just to save a few bucks."

Some swear the pillows have even helped with neck pain. "I didn’t realize how terrible my current pillows were till I tried these," a five-star fan wrote. "It comes with a nice set of instructions as to what to do to ensure it’s always very comfortable (which I didn’t follow to the T because who really has time for that). I have 'massaged' the pillow a few times and the pillow starts becoming fluffier somehow (I have no idea how that works but I’ll take it). Used these last night, didn’t wake up all night, and 0 neck pain in the morning."

"I've had the hardest time finding comfortable pillows that not only will help me sleep through the night but prevent headaches in the morning and neck pain," a happy user said. "Even just one pillow provided the perfect comfort for me. Luckily, they come with two though because my husband took the second one and he loves it as well. I followed the instructions from the seller and have had nothing but perfect sleep since."

Just a heads up: This sale won't last. Don't miss your chance to snag high-quality pillows at a major discount.

