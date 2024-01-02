Will Fermented Honey Garlic Really Help Your Kid's Cold?

During the season of sniffles, should you try the TikTok fermented honey garlic trend? Experts weigh in.

As a parent, you might find your child’s face adorable no matter what. However, there’s something a tad heartbreaking about “congested face.” You know the look—droopy cheeks and puffy eyes. While most upper respiratory illnesses need to run their course, some caregivers naturally want to “fix” an illness for their child (or prevent it in the first place) to reduce pain. It’s understandable.

Though a pediatrician can provide guidance, research shows that parents are more frequently turning to social media for advice. If you’ve scrolled Instagram or TikTok while up with a kiddo with a cold, you may have come across a DIY recipe for fermented honey garlic. The hashtag #honeygarlic has more than 120 million views on TikTok.

But there’s also a darker side to social media—misinformation, particularly around health topics. Where does fermented honey garlic stand? A pair of pediatricians weigh in on the trend, explaining what fermented honey garlic is, what the research says, and other ways to help your child feel comfortable during cold and flu season.

What Is Fermented Honey Garlic?

In the simplest terms, “Fermented honey garlic is a mixture of raw honey and garlic cloves that are left to ferment for several weeks,” says Daniel Ganjian, MD, FAAP, a board-certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California.

The “raw” point is significant. “It is important that the honey be raw and unpasteurized as pasteurized honey has little to no naturally occurring bacteria [which is needed for fermentation],” says Erron Towns, MD, a pediatrician with Salisbury Pediatric Associates in Salisbury, North Carolina. “Fermented honey garlic is designed to allow the naturally occurring bacteria and yeast in honey to grow using the naturally occurring sugars in the honey.”

Why Is Fermented Honey Garlic Trending on Social Media?

Fermented honey garlic can be purchased or made using DIY social media recipes, says Dr. Towns. But why is the latter so popular right now?

Fermented honey garlic provides a natural alternative to conventional remedies like medications—and it can be convenient since it requires limited preparation, says Dr.Ganjian.

Plus, "there are numerous online testimonials that claim it is effective against colds," Dr.Ganjian adds. "The photos and videos of the vibrant mixture can be visually captivating.”

Are There Health Benefits to Fermented Honey Garlic?

Fermented honey garlic may look appealing and sound promising, but is it? For starters, fermented honey garlic may now be trending on social media, but the idea that honey and garlic could have healing and preventative properties is not new.



“Garlic, honey, and fermentation have been used for millennia for their immune boosting and anti-inflammatory properties, both separately and in combination,” Dr. Towns says.

But the jury is still out on fermented honey garlic. “Research on the specific benefits of fermented honey garlic is limited,” Dr.Ganjian says. “However, both garlic and honey have individual health properties.”

For instance, Dr.Ganjian explains that garlic contains allicin, a compound that might have antimicrobial and immune-boosting effects. Research published in 2020 indicates garlic has health-promoting and preventative effects, including on cold and flu severity.

Drinking tea with honey is commonly recommended for sore throats and coughs. “Honey has properties that help soothe sore throats and calm the cough that often accompanies viral upper respiratory infections, such as the common cold and influenza,” Dr. Towns says.

In fact, a 2021 review found honey was more effective at improving upper respiratory tract infections than usual treatment, like antibiotics, but researchers say more data was needed.

And that’s how experts feel about fermented honey garlic. “Combining these ingredients may offer some benefits, but more research is needed to confirm their specific effectiveness in preventing or treating colds,” Dr.Ganjian says.

But Dr. Towns says it’s promising. “The immune boosting and anti-inflammatory properties of fermented honey garlic may very well help a person’s immune system fight off and possibly prevent illness from viruses that cause the common cold,” Dr. Towns says.

Risks of Fermented Honey Garlic

Though experts can’t say definitively whether fermented honey garlic is an effective way to prevent colds and the flu or reduce symptoms, Dr. Ganjian says it’s generally safe for adults to try. However, Dr. Towns stresses that parents will want to be cautious with pediatric patients, particularly those under 12 months. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends against giving honey to infants.

“The main risk of this remedy is that of infantile botulism if administered to children under a year old,” Dr. Towns says. “Babies are at especially high risk of botulinum spore colonization and subsequent illness from botulinum toxin. While the natural acidity of honey usually keeps botulinum spores from growing, the risk of illness is high enough that giving honey in any form to children under a year old is not recommended.”

Another thing to keep in mind: while garlic allergies are rare, they do occur. People with this allergy will also want to avoid using fermented honey garlic.







What to Focus On During Cold/Flu Season

Real talk: “Having a sick child is no fun for anyone involved,” Dr. Towns says.

Trends come and go, but the basics remain the same. When fighting a cold or the flu, here's what to do:

Let them rest. It's important to stay comfortable and well-rested to help the body heal from illness.

Keep your child hydrated. Give them plenty of water, electrolyte solutions, and warm soup to prevent dehydration.

Use over-the-counter (OTC) remedies if need. OTC medicines for the cold and flu, including decongestants, can help, but make sure they are approved by their health care provider. There are different age and dose requirements so it's critical to speak with an expert.

“It's important to remember that while fermented honey garlic may be a harmless trend, it's not a substitute for proper medical care,” Dr. Ganjian says. “Parents should prioritize evidence-based methods for managing their child's health.”

And always talk to your child's health care provider with any concerns, especially if their illness starts getting worse instead of better.



