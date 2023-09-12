Fergie’s son, Axl Jack, looks just like dad Josh Duhamel in birthday photo

Fergie is celebrating a milestone birthday for her son, Axl Jack!

On Aug. 29, the 48-year-old singer marked her son’s 10th birthday with a post on Instagram. The post featured a carousel of pictures of Axl Jack, whom the singer shares with her former husband, actor Josh Duhamel.

“To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast,” the singer captioned the post. “Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack.”

The post featured a sweet black-and-white profile photo of Axl Jack and others that are more playful. In one photo, the newly minted 10-year-old pulls a funny face, while in the others, he poses alongside friends while dressed in a soccer uniform.

Here's what we know about Axl Jack and how Fergie and Josh Duhamel have supported each other as co-parents over the years.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel welcomed Axl Jack in 2013

Born Axl Jack Duhamel on Aug. 29, 2013, the son of the Black Eyed Peas singer and the “Shotgun Wedding” actor announced that he weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Axl Jack is the couple’s first and only child together.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel split after 8 years of marriage

Five years after the couple began dating, they wed in Malibu in 2009.

Mario Lopez, Kid Rock, Kate Hudson and members of Black Eyed Peas — including will.i.am — were in attendance.

Four years after welcoming Axl Jack, the couple announced that they had agreed to part ways.

Fergie and Duhamel shared the news in a joint statement at the time, explaining that they had decided to separate with “absolute love and respect.”

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the statement explained in part. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The couple found common ground in their love for Axl Jack

In 2017, Fergie celebrated Axl Jack’s 4th birthday with a series of adorable pictures shared on Instagram.

"happy 4th bday axl jack!!!" she captioned the post at the time. "i love you -mommy."

That same year, Duhamel spoke to TODAY about celebrating the holiday season with Axl Jack soon after parting ways with Fergie.

“I’m spending Christmas Eve with my boy, and we decorate the tree together,” Duhamel said at the time. “Then I am going on a weeklong vacation to someplace very tropical. I need a vacation badly.”

At the time, Duhamel also spoke about how he and Fergie had managed to maintain “a good relationship.” The actor also complimented her efforts as a mother.

“She is great,” he said. “She is a great mom.”

These days, Fergie and Duhamel cheer each other on

When Duhamel announced his engagement to the model and pageant titleholder Audra Mari in 2022, Fergie was quick to chime in with well wishes.

“It’s on!!” Duhamel captioned the post, which featured a picture of himself and Mari on the beach where he proposed. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”

“Congrats!!!" Fergie wrote in the comments section of the post.

At the time, fans expressed how impressed they were of her support. “Look at you girl being supportive,” one user commented.

Duhamel and Mari married in the fall of 2022 and announced they were expecting a baby one year later. And Fergie once again showed her support.

“I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 ,” she gushed in the comments of their announcement on Instagram. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com