- So what is the female version of the Roman Empire? The responses to this viral trend might surprise you. If you've been living under a rock and haven't seen this trend, it all started with an Instagram reel from Gaius Flavius which said, "Women don't realize how often men think about the Roman Empire." Which then prompted people to ask the men in their lives, how often do you think about it, and the responses were hilarious.

With this woman's husband saying, every day, and others being like, a couple times a week. And from there, it's become a viral meme and people are now in on the joke. So all of this brings us back to, what is the female equivalent?

Sophisticated Spreads on TikTok wanted to know.

- Like, what is something random that we all think about on a very regular basis that is female-specific?

- Let's look at some responses.

- Definitely being kidnapped.

- Yeah, I think it's being murdered.

- Getting kidnapped.

- Murder. 100% murder.

- Getting kidnapped.

- Specifically getting murdered.

- Oh, being kidnapped.

- The answer is murder.

- Taylor Swift or getting kidnapped. I think about those two things every day.

- Turns out it's being harmed. Yep, being murdered or kidnapped. Oh, how I love being a woman.