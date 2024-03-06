I fell in love on a girls’ trip bar crawl — here’s what happened when I moved 2,000 miles for the relationship

UK teacher Erin Milton proved she'd "move anywhere for love" after flying 2,000 miles to be with an entertainer she'd met during a girls trip to Turkey.

Ain’t no ocean wide enough to keep her from getting to her beau.

Now, the two are reportedly engaged and live together in Tunisia, Africa.

“Everyone said a holiday romance would never last, but just look at us now,” Erin Milton, 21, told South West News Service of her epic love odyssey.

The whirlwind romance kicked off while the Birmingham-based English teacher was visiting Antalya, Turkey, with some girlfriends in September 2022.

A club rep had invited the gals to a bar, where Milton was introduced to entertainer Aymen Boudjouraf, 24.

The pair quickly hit it off.

“There was an instant connection between me and Aymem,” gushed the smitten Brit, who reportedly spent the rest of the vacation with Mr. Right à la the 2008 rom-com “Vicky Christina Barcelona.”

But unlike the latter, their romance proved to be more than some fleeting holiday fling.

When she returned home from her seven-day jaunt, Milton said she just “didn’t feel happy” without Boudjouraf and “wanted to be over there with him.”

So, after two agonizing months of separation, the heartsick educator told SWNW that she decided to quit her gig at Birmingham City University and make a long-distance pilgrimage to be with her BF.

Milton informed her parents of her plans and bought a $90 one-way ticket to Turkey, which departed 48 hours later.

Upon arrival, the pair spent a week in a hotel before moving to a $190 per month apartment. Despite finally reuniting with her transcontinental flame, Milton felt isolated during her first few weeks in the Anatolian nation.

“Aymen took the first two days off of work to show me around the area and to teach me the basics of the Turkish language,” she said. “But after that, he was working seven days a week, and although the neighbors would often come over, I felt lonely being in the apartment all day on my own.”

The long-distance lovebirds subsequently relocated to Guzeloba, Turkey — which Milton described as a “lovely” community that made her and Boudjouraf “happy.”

However, the couple’s dreams of settling down fizzled once more after Milton’s residency application visa got rejected in February 2023, forcing her to return to the UK yet again.

“I felt my whole come crashing down, and I cried for days because I was scared we were going to be separated,” the teacher lamented while describing the sad saga. “I had to move back to England at the end of April for three months whilst I waited for my tourist visa to renew.”

Things didn’t improve much when she moved back in August 2023 and discovered that Boudjouraf’s residency in Turkey had been declined after three years of living there.

Left with only 10 days to relocate, the couple reportedly ended up overstaying their visas by four months as they sorted out their lives.

Their circumstances were complicated by the fact that Boudjouraf had an Algerian visa, which precluded him from living in a lot of countries, Milton said.

Nonetheless, Milton was determined not to “let this break us.”

After days of searching, the soulmates finally decided to take a lover’s leap of faith and uproot to Tunisia — a North African nation they considered “the best option,” though it was unfamiliar to both.

“Even though neither of us had visited the country before, we were determined to make it work,” declared the educator.

Thankfully, after an arduous year, it appeared that the two would finally get their fairy-tale ending.

In September 2023 — on the anniversary of their initial meeting — Boudjouraf proposed to his bride-to-be on a private beach that he’d rented out.

“The proposal was magical, of course, I said yes,” fawned Milton, who moved to Tunisia with her new fiancée a month later.

Milton, for one, is glad they’d undergone such a journey together because it proved they had an unbreakable bond.

“It made me realize that no matter what, we were going to be fine because our love for each other was so strong,” she declared.