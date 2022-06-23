Early Prime Day Fashion Deals: Internet famous shades start at just $8, but only 'til midnight
Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, but Amazon is already unleashing some jaw-dropping deals! And with sunshine in mind, the retailer dropped a sale on — a brand of shades that the Internet is nuts about. The Vintage Square Cat Eye shades are the most popular with over 14,000 five-star reviews and they’re on sale for just $8, down from $20 — but that’s only for today!
Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
Fun and flirty, these babies have more than 14,000 five-star ratings and UV protection.
Five-star fans can't get enough of these sunnies. They add a touch of glam to any summer outfit.
"These are so cute! I love how glamorous yet sporty they are," wrote one fashion-forward shopper. "One of my favorite things about these glasses is that ether don’t have the little nose hook things so these don’t get caught in my hair if I push them on top of my head."
There are a lot more frames to choose from that shoppers love. Scroll down to see some of the options.
Polarized Women Square Sunglasses
Another fan favorite with more than 11,000 five-star reviews, these polarized shades come in ten different color combinations.
"Great sunglasses and they are so cute!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I have a rounder face so it's really hard finding good large glasses that aren't too narrow, too small or too huge. These are that pair! I always get compliments on them!! They are so cute! I honestly have got to get more colors, I love them that much! Get you some! They are worth it!!!"
Classic Thick Square Frame Sunglasses
Prepare to feel like a knockout in these shades. They come in nine different color combinations.
"These glasses are awesome," a happy shopper shared. "They have garnered me many compliments and have prompted those individuals to have me immediately send them the Amazon link. I got them in the olive green and they are not only very comfortable to wear but they also come with a nice red felt protective sleeve. They feel very sturdy and I’m pretty tough on my sunglasses. Would for sure buy again."
Flat Top Shield Sunglasses
Made for action, these shades come in nine color combinations.
"Wear these out with confidence and they will brighten the mood wherever you go," wrote one of 6,000 five-star reviewers. "Some people will laugh with you, others will look at you and whisper to their friends 'Who’s that?' These glasses attract the best attention and put a whole new meaning to 'clout glasses.' At one point I passed these around on a dance floor and people were having their friends take headshots of them like they were models or celebrities or something. Great glasses. Good times."
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $119 (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
P-Jing 120-inch Projection Movie Screen, $21 (was $50), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Apple AirPods, $119 (was $159), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $24 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $28 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Samsung Chromebook 4, $128 (was $230), amazon.com
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Mini (WiFi, 64gb), $400 (was $499), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 Tablet, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition for PlayStation 5, $55 (was $70), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Fire TV Stick 4K, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $94 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Eufy RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum with Smart Dynamic Navigation, $179 with on-page coupon (was $319), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
cuero DHK 14 Inch Vintage Handmade Leather Messenger Bag, $60 (was $64), amazon.com
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $31 with on-page coupon (was $47), amazon.com
Omystyle Purse Organizer Insert for Handbag, Medium, $14 with on-page coupon (was $29), amazon.com
Auselily Women's Short Sleeve Loose Casual Maxi Dress, $33 with on-page coupon (was $53), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $27.50 with on-page coupon (was $41), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ultrean Air Fryer, $50 with on-page coupon (was $96), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, $152 with on-page coupon (was $230), amazon.com
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $20 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Pura D'Or Biotin Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $36 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $19 (was $50), amazon.com
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer with SPF 30 Sunscreen, $16.50 (was $20), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 2-pack, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
LuxClub's 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack, $26 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Queen Pillow 2-pack, $27.50 with coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $1e0), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $9 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $136 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $17 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $127 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $36 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.