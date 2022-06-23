Early Prime Day Fashion Deals: Internet famous shades start at just $8, but only 'til midnight

sunglasses

Prime Day is still a couple weeks away, but Amazon is already unleashing some jaw-dropping deals! And with sunshine in mind, the retailer dropped a sale on Feisedy sunglasses — a brand of shades that the Internet is nuts about. The Vintage Square Cat Eye shades are the most popular with over 14,000 five-star reviews and they’re on sale for just $8, down from $20 — but that’s only for today!

Five-star fans can't get enough of these sunnies. They add a touch of glam to any summer outfit.

"These are so cute! I love how glamorous yet sporty they are," wrote one fashion-forward shopper. "One of my favorite things about these glasses is that ether don’t have the little nose hook things so these don’t get caught in my hair if I push them on top of my head."

There are a lot more frames to choose from that shoppers love. Scroll down to see some of the options.

"Great sunglasses and they are so cute!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I have a rounder face so it's really hard finding good large glasses that aren't too narrow, too small or too huge. These are that pair! I always get compliments on them!! They are so cute! I honestly have got to get more colors, I love them that much! Get you some! They are worth it!!!"

"These glasses are awesome," a happy shopper shared. "They have garnered me many compliments and have prompted those individuals to have me immediately send them the Amazon link. I got them in the olive green and they are not only very comfortable to wear but they also come with a nice red felt protective sleeve. They feel very sturdy and I’m pretty tough on my sunglasses. Would for sure buy again."

"Wear these out with confidence and they will brighten the mood wherever you go," wrote one of 6,000 five-star reviewers. "Some people will laugh with you, others will look at you and whisper to their friends 'Who’s that?' These glasses attract the best attention and put a whole new meaning to 'clout glasses.' At one point I passed these around on a dance floor and people were having their friends take headshots of them like they were models or celebrities or something. Great glasses. Good times."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

