Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — on sale for just $37

Sore feet are no fun. And if you have to spend all day on your feet, the pain and discomfort can make life truly miserable. Amazon shoppers think they've found the perfect solution to foot pain with the comfortable Feethit Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes, which are on sale for $37. Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have over 6,500 five-star reviews from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals, and even teachers!

Feethit Feethit Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes $37 $46 Save $9 These cloud-like kicks have a breathable mesh exterior, so your feet will never feel constricted, even after a long day on the job. They're lightweight and come in 11 fun colors. $37 at Amazon

Comfort

If anyone knows a thing or two about being quick, it's those in the restaurant industry. "I loved these shoes!: one server shared: "I’m a waitress, and I put a lot of wear and tear on my shoes. They didn’t show spills, they didn’t ever pinch or get uncomfortable, and I wasn’t dying to take them off at the end of a shift. I’m about to buy another pair."

Another relies on these sneakers for long shifts: "EXTREMELY lightweight!" she noted. "Very flexible, soft and squishy. I am a waitress, and comfortable shoes are a necessity! I have wide, completely flat feet and bunions on both, and these feel amazing, even after a 10-hour shift."

A third chimed in: "I am OBSESSED with these shoes. I’m a waitress at a very busy restaurant, and these shoes are a dream. They are non-slick and just look really great on your feet!"

You know who else loves a pair of comfy, long-haul kicks? Teachers! Shared one: "I needed a shoe that I could wear while teaching and not hurt my feet. These shoes are so comfortable that I bought a second pair after wearing the first pair one day."

Score these Amazon shopper-beloved sneakers on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Fit

These sneakers aren't just designed with comfort in mind — they're also made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue. Plus, removable and soft insoles hug and contour your feet. In short: They feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly.

"I bought them originally for the fact they were non-slip shoes that weren’t just in black," a shopper noted. "They’re super comfy and fit like a glove. I was wearing shoes that were worn out and hurting my feet, and my feet actually feel better after wearing these for up to nine hours."

Some even compared their Feethit experience to that of a comfy night's sleep! One reviewer noted: "My feet are super sensitive, so I need light shoes with support, and these definitely fit the bill. They have a good, defined arch...and foamy bounce padding on the inside as well. They kind of feel like Tempurpedic shoes. I absolutely love them!"

Style

Sure, style might not be as important as comfort if you're tooling around on the job, but these sneakers bring both in spades!

One shopper even said they're her go-to when she goes to the happiest place on Earth: "These shoes are better than some of my designer shoes," she wrote. "I was able to walk for miles at Disney without them hurting my feet. They are easy to slide on, stylish, and I would highly recommend them. I have broken my foot in the past, so it’s hard to find shoes that fit and don’t rub blisters on my toes. These are those shoes."

Forget those ugly slip-ons — these are so much cuter, and they don't skimp out on support, either! One happy reviewer noted: "I work in a kitchen and wanted something a little more stylish than most non-slip shoes. These are pretty good as long as you're not standing in water. They’re like walking on a cloud! Twelve-hour workdays and my feet don’t hurt at all."

Feethit Feethit Women's Slip-On Walking Shoes $37 $46 Save $9 These cloud-like kicks have a breathable mesh exterior, so your feet will never feel constricted, even after a long day on the job. They're lightweight and come in 11 fun colors. $37 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style + beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Lillusory Women's Mock Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $46 $55 Save $9 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Bronax Cloud Slippers for Women and Men $24 $36 Save $12 See at Amazon

Eclat Skincare PURE Vitamin C Serum for Face $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $15 Save $2 See at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $18 See at Amazon