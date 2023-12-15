Feeling that winter chill? Amazon's top-selling space heater is only $27 — that's 55% off

Nature's gift to us this time of year is the weather is starting to get unpleasantly cold and turning your home into a freezer faster than you can say, "How 'bout some cocoa?" So if you're thinking about kicking your heating game up a notch, Amazon's got a deal you don't want to miss: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now, you can get one for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon. But these babies might very well sell out in a flash, so take heed.

Why is it a good deal?

With Christmas on the horizon, can jaw-dropping heating bills be far behind? Why pay to warm up your entire home or apartment if you're only in one room, especially when you're sleeping? The GiveBest Electric Space Heater might be the solution. That's a small price to pay to stay warm and under budget, and this is the lowest price we've seen for it this year.

Why do I need this?

The GiveBest Electric Space Heater is also perfect for getting a little more heat under your desk when your tootsies feel the chill. This cozy little guy sends out miniature heat waves when you need them, and it's a fan when you need to cool off. Did we mention that over 56,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating? They have. That means you're practically guaranteed to get a lot of good use out of it.

And want to talk about compact? This ceramic space heater measures just 7.9 x 6.2 x 10.2 inches, but with two heat levels of 1,500 or 750 watts, it's powerful enough to keep a small room cozy. It also comes with a carrying handle so you can take it with you from room to room.

Also reassuring? It's made with a flame-retardant material to keep you safe even when it's going full blast. And it shuts off automatically if it accidentally gets knocked askew.

You'll never achieve cold-weather hygge with chilly tootsies, so give yourself a GiveBest space heater while it's on sale. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Tens of thousands of shoppers rave about how this heater keeps things cozy.

"I got this heater to keep my feet warm because they are always cold. It sure does the job and will also heat up my entire room very quickly," raved a five-star fan. "I like the handle on the top. It is so easy to move where I want it." This shopper agreed: "I bought one for the office and ended up purchasing more for my coworkers."

"I am so surprised at how much heat this little heater gives off," wrote another rave reviewer who calls it an amazing heat source. "My son uses it in the basement, and we can feel the heat coming up the stairs! Love the safety features ... it shuts off if it's knocked over or if the room gets too warm."

"This little heater packs a punch," echoed another. It heats up my entire bedroom really quickly. It has a safety feature that I love. It turns off if it tips over. If you want to remove the bulky big heaters out of your room, this one is a great replacement."

And it not only works at home and in the office but also in the great outdoors. "I’m glad I bought this, I use it where I have a cabin in the woods," said this Walden-esque reviewer. "Helps a lot when I have to be sitting down working on my computer, making the environment nice and warm. Won’t heat up the whole cabin, but I just need it in certain circumstances, so it’s great."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

