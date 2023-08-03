"I Feel Sorry For Kids That Will Never Have It": People Are Sharing Things That Were Popular In The 1990s But Barely Exist Anymore

Being a '90s baby myself, it's wild to think back to things that were popular then yet are almost nonexistent now. Someone on Reddit asked people to share some of these and the responses were filled with throwbacks. Here is what some people had to say.

1. "Video rental stores."

—u/theyusedthelamppost Charday Penn / Getty Images

2. "Going to friends' houses or arranging to meet people without calling or texting first. Just literally going out and meeting in person — no technology involved."

—u/MrDirtyHands13

3. "Saturday morning cartoons. I feel sorry for all the kids that will never grow up with them. Now, all kids do is watch YouTube and Netflix."

—u/Marthaver1 Francesco Carta Fotografo / Getty Images

4. "AOL dial-up."

—u/Hoppy_Croaklightly

5. "Music CDs, portable CD players, stereos. People used to brag about what an awesome stereo they had in their house or car and now everyone just listens to music on their phone."

—u/PMMeUrHopesNDreams Tetra Images / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

6. "Tamagotchis."

—u/Twisted_Sister_78

7. "Yo-yos."

—u/knovit

8. "Frosted tips."

—u/Flat-System-3578 *NSYNC / Via YouTube

9. "Dialing 67 to block your caller ID and 69 to hear the number of the last person who called. Of course, the good old three-way call. You’d call someone, hit flash, call someone else. It usually ended in a prank or backstabbing as you didn’t know it was a three-way call."

—u/5swi55

10. "Peace frog stickers on the back of cars. They are still around but during the 90's they seemed to be on every other car."

—u/inksmudgedhands

11. "Beanie Babies."

—u/alinroc The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

12. "Lisa Frank art and stickers on literally everything."

—u/PitchPurple

13. "Slap bracelets."

—u/crashin-kc

14. "TV sitcom laugh tracks."

—u/Physical_Stress_5683

15. "The rolodex or phone book next to the house phone."

—u/PAzRockswithRocks Antenna / Getty Images/fStop

16. "Very thin eyebrows."

—u/Young_Old_Grandma

17. "Clothing catalogs — Delia's, Moxie Girl, etc."

—u/sarahbarahboo