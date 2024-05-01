Feel like something crispy? McDonald's offering half off McCrispy sandwiches

Do you feel like chicken tonight?

If so, you might want to check out McDonald's, who are having a McCrispy-palozza.

The fast food joint is offering all their McCrispy sandwiches, including the new limited-edition Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy, for 50 percent off.

"The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy and Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy sandwiches feature a southern-style fried chicken fillet and bold, applewood-smoked bacon," McDonald's said in a news release. "Then, they’re topped with crispy crinkle-cut pickles and finished with a creamy Cajun ranch sauce on the top and bottom of warm, toasted potato rolls. The Bacon Cajun Ranch Deluxe McCrispy levels it up with tomatoes and shredded lettuce."

It's a great deal, but it isn't sticking around long and there are some rules. You have to order on the MyMcDonald's app and the deal is only good through May 5.

